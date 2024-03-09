Princess Beatrice oozes glamour in super cinched dress for ritzy date with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day 1 of Royal Ascot (Getty)

Princess Beatrice looked so elegant when she stepped out with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday night.

The Princess, 35, was spotted posing for a photo wearing the Cutout-Back Metallic-Bouclé Midi Dress from Self-Portrait. The garment was made from a heavy black fabric with hints of sparkle running through.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York attended the Blenheim Ball in aid of Starlight (Getty)

The dress featured a fit and flare 1950s silhouette with capped short sleeves and a sharp collar with chic satin lapels. Her look cinched at the waist for a figure-flattering look and grazed her shin in length.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter styled her classic dress with a pair of platformed heels - the Daphne 120 Blue Velvet Pumps by Jimmy Choo which had a rounded toe and an ankle strap. The royal carried a black leather croc clutch, adding another texture into the mix, and wore her auburn locks in loose waves.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York put on their best dress to support the cause (Getty)

Beatrice's makeup was glitzy with a light silver eyeshadow blended over her eyelids with a shimmery midnight blue smudged along the lashline. Her makeup was completed with a subtle pink lipgloss.

The royal was spotted with her husband who looked dapper in a traditional black tie tux with embroidered velvet loafers. The couple attended the Blenheim Ball in aid of Starlight at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock.

The royals posed with Lord Edward Spencer Churchill and Lexi Bowes-Lyon (Getty)

Starlight is a children's charity that campaigns for children's play in healthcare, allowing children undergoing treatment to have an outlet. The fundraising ball featured an auction that offered signed David Beckham football boots, a week with Louis Vuitton in Paris, and entry to the Raymond Blanc gardening school for eight people. An array of merchandise signed by the Saltburn cast was also on offer.

Blenheim Palace was lit up for the occasion (Getty)

Beatrice has shown her affinity for structured gowns with a collared neckline. The royal was spotted at the Anti Slavery Collective Inaugural Winter Gala hosted by her sister Princess Eugenie last November where she looked so elegant in another sophisticated Self-Portrait blazer dress.

Princess Beatrice supported her sister at The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre (Getty)

On this occasion, the royal's gown was made from satin and featured three-quarter-length rolled sleeves and a belted waistline. The star of the show was the skirt of the dress which was made from tulle for a balletic feel.

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson recently attend The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala (Getty)

Beatrice styled her look with the same croc clutch but switched up her footwear choice, opting for a pair of snakeskin cap-toe pumps from Nicholas Kirkwood.

The Princess was spotted in her best dress last month when she was seen with a host of royals at the Thanksgiving Service For King Constantine of the Hellenes. Beatrice wore a heavy navy belted coat from Maje with a pair of navy tights and the 'Romy 100' suede pumps from Jimmy Choo.

The royals attended King Constantine's memorial (Getty)

She also wore an eye-catching velvet headband in navy that was adorned with flowers and a net that fell over her face.

