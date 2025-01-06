Princess Beatrice's husband's glam ex-fiancée Dara displays figure in unroyal wedding guest dress

Dara Huang's home with son Wolfie, whom she shares with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Getty)

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-fiancée Dara Huang asked fans for advice as she planned ahead for 2025.

The architect and interior designer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a glamorous gold strapless dress with a bandeau bodice and a fitted silhouette. She wrote: "I was thinking [of] wearing this to a wedding?" with a 'Yes' or 'No' poll underneath.

Dara Huang showed off her gold wedding guest dress (Instagram)

She didn't reveal where or when she was attending a wedding, but she's sure to turn heads in her gorgeous gown.

Dara often shares her fashion choices with her followers, including one very memorable wedding guest dress in the past. Back in 2021, the doting mother-of-one modelled outfits inside the bedroom of her former Kensington home, where she previously lived with her son Wolfie.

Dara previously showed off her wedding guest crop top (Instagram)

The 42-year-old showed off her toned figure by posing in a jewel-encrusted crop top with off-the-shoulder sleeves from Ami Bridal Couture and a high-waisted gold A-line skirt with an embellished hem. She wore her long brunette hair in a sleek straight style and opted for natural makeup.

Dara captioned the photo: "I'm so excited about my friend @arunasethpriv wedding end of this week on Lake Como! Love Indian weddings!"

She also rocked a green and black ensemble including a one-sleeved crop top and a matching skirt, adding: "Thank you @jinashili another young female designer! Cultural weddings are the best!"

Dara recently enjoyed the holidays with her son Wolfie, whom she shares with Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo, in Florida.

The architect shares son Wolfie with her ex Edoardo (Instagram)

Now that she has returned to the UK, she will be continuing her co-parenting duties with the royal couple.

Dara previously told Harper's Bazaar they have a "happy home life and lifestyle." She said: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier.'

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi co-parent Christopher Woolf (Getty)

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy.

"It’s all about your point of view. I don't understand people who are divorced and then hold their children as collateral; that doesn’t make any sense."

