Princess Beatrice's very different birth announcements with two children

Princess Beatrice hit headlines across the world this week after announcing she had expanded her family, welcoming daughter Athena with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The royal is already a doting mother to daughter Sienna, born in 2021, and stepmother to Edoardo and his ex-fiancée Dara Huang's son Wolfie, born in 2016.

Princess Beatrice's two daughters were born at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Jeff Spicer)

While admiring the adorable first photo of the royal newborn, taken by Banda Property founder Edoardo, fans may not have noticed how Beatrice had very different strategies for sharing her exciting family news.

Sienna's birth announcement

After becoming a first-time mother, Princess Beatrice revealed Sienna's birth with an official statement by Buckingham Palace that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London."

It marked a departure from tradition, with most royal mothers choosing to give birth at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital or the Portland Hospital in Westminster.

The X post was accompanied by a photo of Beatrice and Edoardo on their wedding day.

The couple announced Sienna's name with a photo of her footprints (Instagram)

Beatrice also shared a personal message on social media, writing: "So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care."

However, the family were fiercely protective of their baby's privacy and no photos of Sienna were released until a week later when they posted a footprint photo to announce her name.

Athena's birth announcement

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22 (Instagram)

Three years later Beatrice appears to have relaxed her strict rules, not only immediately releasing Athena's name in the initial announcement, but also sharing an adorable snap of her "tiny" newborn, who was born prematurely on 22 January.

Wrapped in a pink blanket, Athena had her arm hiding her face, showing off her thick dark hair.

Alongside the snap, a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

Doting dad Edoardo posted the same photo on his personal Instagram account and added: "She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her."

Private pregnancies

This relaxation of privacy was also reflected in Beatrice's pregnancy announcements. Back in 2021, she revealed she was expecting her first child with the same wedding photo.

Edoardo is father to Christopher and daughter Sienna, whom he shares with Beatrice (PA)

For their second pregnancy, Beatrice and Edoardo shared their sweet news along with two gorgeous family photos. The first showed Beatrice smiling at the camera as she wrapped her arms around her husband while Edoardo beamed at his wife.

In the second photo, Edoardo held hands with his two children as they enjoyed a country walk.

