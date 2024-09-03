Princess Charlene looks so chic in slim-fit trousers for special appearance with twins

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Coronation Reception For Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace (Getty)

Princess Charlene struck sartorial gold earlier this week during a swearing-in ceremony of Didier Guillaume who was appointed as Minister of State of the principality of Monaco.



For the special ceremony, the Monegasque royal, 46, rocked a pair of slim-fit cigarette trousers in cream which she paired with a duck egg blue tailored blazer. The mother-of-two completed her business chic outfit with a matching blue shirt and a pair of pointed white patent heels.

Charlene's wardrobe is teeming with tailored pieces (Getty Images)

She wore her cropped blonde tresses in a centre part and accessorised with a pair of pearl drop earrings. As for makeup, Princess Charlene highlighted her radiant features with a slick of rosy-pink lipstick.

Charlene was joined by her husband Prince Albert who was all smiles dressed in a navy suit and a crimson tie. The pair were also accompanied by their nine-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella who coordinated in smart royal blue outfits. For a touch of sparkle, Gabriella also donned a pretty pearl-encrusted headband.

S.E. M. Didier Guillaume Ministre d'Etat a prêté serment devant S.A.S. le Prince Albert II qui Lui a remis une feuille de route avec les objectifs suivants:

-Poursuivre la transition énergétique et mettre en oeuvre une renaturation de la ville

-Repenser l’urbanisme et la mobilité pic.twitter.com/dWBjb6nLEB — Gouvernement Monaco (@GvtMonaco) September 2, 2024

Albert and Charlene welcomed their twins in December 2014, two weeks earlier than expected. Following their birth, she told Paris Match: "It depends on the kids... You see, they are the 'boss' now.

"What I can tell you is that they are both very active and very expressive. They are beautiful, adorable, I'm crazy in love with them."

Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco attend the Monaco National Day 2023 (Getty Images)

While Charlene and Albert both boast impressive Olympic careers, Charlene has maintained that she's in no hurry to encourage her twins to follow in their sporty footsteps.

"I don't want to push them into training intensely for a sport," she began during an interview with Monaco-Matin.

"The first thing that felt essential for my husband and I was to teach them how to swim so they wouldn’t be scared of swimming.

"These days, they're very confident in the water and Prince Albert is often with them taking part in aquatic activities, for example over the summer," the South African swimmer shared.

Charlene and Albert's love story

Prince Albert met Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock at the Mare Nostrum swimming meet in Monaco in 2000 and made their public debut as a couple at the opening ceremony of the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II tied the knot in 2011 (Getty Images)

After announcing their engagement in 2010, the pair wed in July 2011 during a three-day extravaganza. They kicked off their nuptials with a spellbinding concert and rounded off their celebrations with a lavish reception attended by a fleet of famous faces including Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie and global supermodel, Naomi Campbell.

A day after their civil ceremony, Charlene and Albert were married in a Roman-Catholic ceremony in the presence of global celebrities and various heads of state.