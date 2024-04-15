Princess Charlene models white skinny jeans and sweeping blonde hair alongside lookalike son, 9

Princess Charlene of Monaco at the Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament (VALERY HACHE)

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco's twin children have inherited their mother's sartorial prowess, just look at the family's most recent outing for proof.

Prince Jacques joined his parents for day eight of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday, and the royals appeared to have a family uniform. Looking striking as always, former Olympic swimmer Charlene chose a summer stable – white skinny jeans.

Princess Charlene looked chic in white skinny jeans as she joined Prince Albert and Prince Jacques at the Monte-Carlo Masters (Arnold Jerocki)

Dressing up the fitted trousers with sharp tailoring, the South African royal stepped out in a blue and white striped shirt teamed with a navy blazer with gold buttons. Her blonde hair was styled in a pixie cut with a sweeping side fringe, much like her son Jacques' honey-blonde locks.

Copying his mother and father, the nine-year-old smiled for photos in a white shirt tucked into cream trousers and finished with a black jacket.

Princess Charlene and her nine-year-old son even had matching sunglasses (Arnold Jerocki)

Jacques and his twin sister Princess Gabriella have joined their parents for several royal engagements, including the International Circus Festival in January 2024 and Monaco National Day in 2023. While Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are aware that they will become more involved in royal duties as they grow older, the protective parents have both reiterated their desire to provide them with time to enjoy their childhood.

You may also like

"There is no precise age at which they will start [performing official duties]," Prince Albert told Monaco Matin. "We will wait and make that decision when the right opportunity presents itself. We are very careful to move slowly towards these obligations, and to not overexpose them when they are too young.

Story continues

"When they are older, of course, they will become more involved in different activities, events, ceremonies… It’s important to do things gradually, without forcing [them]."

Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques often join their parents at royal events (Getty)

Charlene knows all too well how difficult it is to adjust to the spotlight, after starting a relationship with Prince Albert in 2000. The Monegasque royal – who has spent years perfecting her wardrobe and learning what best suits her statuesque figure – admitted that transitioning from living in swimsuits and gym clothes to dressing for black tie events was not an easy process, especially when it came to media scrutiny.

The Olympic swimmer admitted she had a 'baptism of fire' at the Monaco Red Cross Ball in 2006 (Pascal Le Segretain)

"My first Red Cross Ball [in 2006] was a baptism of fire," she admitted to Tatler. "I was used to living in a swimsuit and totally clueless about fashion. The day of the ball, I had been playing volleyball all day on the beach and didn't think about getting ready until late in the afternoon.

"I borrowed a green dress from a friend, fixed my hair myself and painted my nails red. I looked like a Christmas tree," Charlene added.

Since then, she has come into her own with fashion, often turning to Armani for help – including for her wedding dress in 2011. And while her children's passions lie in sports such as swimming, hip-hop dance and taekwondo, they also have a slight interest in clothes.

Speaking about them returning to school in September 2023, Charlene told Monaco Matin: "As with any student on the first day of school, they had a lot of expectations: about new friends, about teachers, about what they were going to wear for this first day."

LOOK: Candid royal wedding photos! When Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry & more were caught off guard