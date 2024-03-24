Princess Charlene sparks disco fever in glittering jumpsuit and 'unrecognisable' new hairstyle

(Getty)

Thanks to Princess Grace of Monaco, who established the charitable Rose Ball in 1954, the Monegasque royal family have continued her legacy of hosting the most elegant and honourable event in Monaco's social calendar each year.

On Saturday 23 March, Bal de la Rose 2024 welcomed a fleet of royals and stars who celebrated the Princess Caroline of Hanover's chosen dress code, 'Disco'.

The glittering affair saw Princess Charlene of Monaco pull out all the stops in a sparkling jumpsuit from Elie Saab. The fitted number, which featured a belted waist, pinstripe sequin embellishment and a plunging neckline, brought an unmistakable dose of disco fever to the royal's inimitable wardrobe.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Rose Ball 2024 (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

Princess Charlene appeared to take style notes from the Princess of Wales' unforgettable 'Goldfinger' gold dress by Jenny Packham, which she memorably wore to the James Bond No Time To Die film premiere in September 2021.

Princess Charlene's jumpsuit was strikingly similar to Princess Kate's gold dress (Getty)

The South African-born royal chose to alter the sequin-embellished number, removing the billowing gold cape built into the dress, and instead using the remnant fabric to add a discreet panel into the bustline to make the statement garment slightly more modest.

The mother-of-two carried a sparkling Elie Saab clutch to complete her partywear. Despite her spellbinding outfit, all eyes were on Princess Charlene's surprising new hairstyle, which marks one of several times the royal has rocked a new 'do in the last six months.

Princess Charlene debuted a new 1920s-inspired hairstyle (Getty)

±Switching up her usual platinum blonde pixie crop, the former Olympic swimmer leaned into the 1920s for inspiration. She sported a Velma Kelly-esque mini bob complete with a baby fringe, otherwise known as the 'Bixie' haircut.

The Bixie haircut is a hybrid style that combines the best elements of a short bob with the texture of a pixie cut. Princess Charlene pulled off the look effortlessly, emphasising her beauty with a glittering smokey eye and dramatic winged eyeliner.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert looked like a perfectly dressed pair (Getty)

Taking to Instagram to comment on her surprising new look, fans rushed to royal style blog @royalfashionpolice to pen their thoughts.

"She looks fantastic! I love the whole look - hair, makeup, everything is just fabulous," wrote one fan, as another added: "Absolutely gorgeous. Her hairstyle and the jumpsuit look out of the art deco era."

"She looks like she found her joie de vivre again," a third fan sweetly shared. "Stunning. I didn't recognise her!" wrote a fourth.