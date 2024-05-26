Princess Charlene wows in spectacular waist-cinching jumpsuit for rare public appearance with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco (Getty)

Princess Charlene certainly has an eye for style, and she rocked a beautiful tailored look as she headed to one of the highlights of the Monegasque royal calendar on Sunday.

Attending the F1 Grand Prix, the princess joined her husband, Prince Albert, to watch the race.

The mother-of-two stunned in a figure-flattering royal blue waist-cinching jumpsuit, with the blonde beauty keeping her cropped blonde hair stylishly coiffed.

The royal also wore co-ordinating kitten heels, oversized gold star earrings, sunglasses, and minimal makeup, ideal for the sporty day out.

The couple are regulars at their local Grand Prix, sometimes bringing their twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, nine, to watch as well.

The princess looked fabulous in another gorgeous jumpsuit (Getty)

On Sunday, they could be seen deep in conversation as well as shaking hands with Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali on the grid prior to the event.

Their appearance comes shortly after they attended the reception of the 81st Monaco Grand Prix at Prince's Palace of Monaco on Thursday, where Princess Charlene again looked the picture of elegance in another beautiful jumpsuit, this one a teal Louis Vuitton number with a shoulder-baring Bardot neckline.

Prince Albert and his wife talking on the grid at Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix (Getty)

The designer number also featured wide-leg trousers to accentuate the royal's statuesque frame.

Charlene's glamour

The former Olympian has a trend of showing up for the Grand Prix in a fashion-forward look. In 2022, she wore an icy blue backless jumpsuit which featured a high neckline and tailored waistline, teaming her look with a snowy blonde uber-cropped hairstyle.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group, shakes hands with Princess Charlene (Getty)

Last year, royal watchers were quick to compliment the princess' gorgeous outfit, which she wore with brunette hair to change things up.

You may also like

Applauding as she watched Max Verstappen lift his trophy, Charlene looked beautiful in a long, black sleeveless dress featuring an incredible detail.

Princess Charlene's fabulous 2023 outfit (Getty)

The dress had subtle stripes in the hues of the rainbow which opened out towards the hem to reveal wider shocks of colour.

We are also obsessed with Charlene's fiery red jumpsuit moment from Monaco Red Cross Gala in 2015, which featured a bow shoulder detail and gold accessories.

Charlene looked stunning in red (Getty)

Princess Charlene's health journey

The royal appears to be the picture of health now but has undergone a series of struggles in the last few years. Back in 2020, she was stranded in South Africa for several months.

She collapsed on 1 September 2020 due to complications following one of several surgeries for a severe and ongoing ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection.

The royal's ice blue look and platinum hair (Getty)

After being rushed to hospital, the Palace released a statement to People magazine which read: "On the night of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after becoming ill due to complications from a serious ENT infection.

"Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team, who say her condition is reassuring." She reportedly had surgery in mid-May 2021 before a second operation that June and a final surgery in October.

The couple with their children at the 2022 event (Getty)

Prince Albert confirmed in October 2021 that she would be heading home to Monaco. In an interview last year, Charlene shared that she is now feeling much stronger.