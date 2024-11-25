Princess Charlene's towering Christmas tree will delight young twins

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's majestic royal home is ready for Christmas!

The couple live in the Prince's Palace in Monaco with twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, and they showed off their towering tree as they announced exciting festive news.

The Prince's Palace has been decorated with a Christmas tree for the festive season (Instagram)

Hundreds of white lights had been expertly wrapped around the branches, which were topped with traditional red and gold shiny baubles. A large white star took pride of place at the top of the Christmas tree, which was located outside the palace with the rolling hills in the background.

We imagine the early decorations have left Jacques and Gabriella excited for the festive season to begin!

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share twins Jacques and Gabriella (Getty Images)

"The Christmas tree at the Prince Palace," the caption read. "His Majesty Prince Albert II of Monaco will offer a recreational session to all Monaco children aged 5 to 12 on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 18, 2024 on the occasion of Christmas.

"All Monégasque children, as well as those born to a mother who has retained or recovered Monégasque citizenship, and aged 5 to 12 (born between 2012 and 2019) who wish to attend this children's party, must register, from Tuesday, November 26 to Thursday, November 28, 2024 by telephone 99.98.84.90 from 8:30 to 5:30 pm, or on the Palais Princier website, tab 'Christmas tree of the Palais Princier.'"

Sentimental home

The former Olympic swimmer discussed her retirement and move to Monaco (Getty)

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene has lived in Monaco since she retired from professional swimming in 2007.

"In the early stages of my relationship, I had no intention of moving from South Africa. Swimming was my only goal," the princess told Tatler.

The Prince's Palace was lived in by Albert's parents (Alamy)

She was determined to put her own stamp on the royal residence once she moved in ahead of her royal wedding in 2011. The royal has since called the home, which was first acquired by the Grimaldi family in 1297, "one of the most beautiful places in the world."

The couple got married in the main courtyard at Prince's Palace in 2011 (Handout)

Charlene commented: "This place needs a woman's touch. You can tell that a woman hasn't lived here for a while. I want to make some big changes to the interiors to modernise things and liven it up."

Despite their changes, Charlene and Albert have ensured they maintain elements of the home that date back to his parents' era. This includes sentimental belongings of his late mother and Hollywood legend Grace Kelly such as childhood photos, letters, passports, items of clothing, and even her jewels.

Royal Christmas

Charlene has previously opened up about her family Christmas plans (Pascal Le Segretain)

Charlene previously opened up about how she spends Christmas with her husband and kids. Back in 2019, she told Point de Vue that the twins "believe very strongly in Santa" and "count the days until he comes down the chimney."

The South African native revealed that the family shared a private Christmas Mass in the palace’s Palatine Chapel, enjoyed a large meal and opened presents together.

Speaking of the magical Christmas morning, Charlene said: "We gather around the tree. My husband [Prince Albert], when he is with Jacques and Gabriella is at his happiest and he always wants to wear something festive for the occasion!"

