Princess Charlotte helps mum Princess Kate in sweet Trooping the Colour moment – see

Princess Katethrilled royal fans on Saturday as she made an appearance at Trooping the Colour alongside her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As they made their arrival at the King's birthday celebrations, the royal and her children rode in a carriage, however, due to the rainy weather, the windows had ended up steaming over. As you can see in the clip below, Kate and Charlotte started cleaning the windows so that they could wave to the assembled crowds.

What you might have missed is that when Kate stopped wiping in order to wave, her daughter helpfully continued, clearing up the carriage's central window.

Trooping the Colour

It wasn't just the steamy windows that Charlotte had to focus on, as she also had her younger brother, Prince Louis, to keep an eye on. The nine-year-old could be seen briefly looking over her shoulder to make sure her rambunctious brother was on his best behaviour.

Charlotte helped her mum out during their carriage ride (Getty)

Kate and Charlotte ended up twinning for Saturday's event with the duo seen in a nautical-style white and navy outfits with similar shoes as they exited the carriage to watch the ceremony.

As ever, Charlotte's younger brother ended up stealing the show during his appearance and he even made his mum giggle as he broke out some dance moves.

Charlotte appeared alongside her family at the event (Samir Hussein)

Standing on the balcony in Buckingham Palace as the procession continued below, Louis could be seen swaying his shoulders and hips as he danced to the live music. Charlotte attempted to intervene, but Louis ended up paying her no attention.

The Princess of Wales confirmed her appearance at Trooping the Colour on Friday evening, as she released a personal and moving message and insight into her ongoing cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales made her first public outing since December (Getty)

Kate explained: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

PHOTOS: Relive the royals' first appearances at Trooping the Colour - all the photos

READ: Princess Charlotte is 'doing exams' in fresh update about school life

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."