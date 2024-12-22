Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' tight bond on full display in new photo

Britain's Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England (Getty Images)

It's clear that all three of the Prince and Princess of Wales' children have a close bond and royal fans love getting to witness it from time to time when the family of five are out and about in public.

However, William and Kate's younger two in particular looked adorably tight in a new photo shared by the royal parents from the recent Together at Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, aged six, were seen holding their candles while looking at each other supportingly in the lovely new snap.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during carol service with Prince George following closely behind (Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala)

Little Louis is gazing up at his big sister who is peering back at him, while their older brother, Prince George, 11, follows closely behind.

The photograph, shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales was of course taken from the festive evening earlier this month which Kate spearheaded.

It was the fourth annual event of its kind and saw various members of the royal family gather at the Abbey in central London along with familiar faces from the public eye to celebrate togetherness at Christmas time.

The evening featured performances by Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean, and Gregory Porter. Actor Richard E. Grant read a passage from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, while Prince William delivered a lesson from the Bible.

The event also celebrated the resilience and kindness of individuals who have made a difference in their communities.

There were many other special moments between the three royal siblings and Prince William and Kate during the evening, particularly during the service.

The Wales family's close bond

Big sister Charlotte was on hand to help her little brother light his candle with hers during the concert, for example.

Charlotte and Louis lit each other's candles (Getty)

In another sweet moment, Louis was seen shuffling up closer to Kate while his older siblings stayed put in their seats, proving that the six-year-old didn't want to be too far away from his mum!

Throughout the service, the Princess of Wales was on hand to make sure her youngest was comfortable and happy in the extremely public setting.

At one point during the serviced, Prince Louis shuffled closer to his mum (Getty)

The mother-of-three was constantly smiling down at Louis and placing a loving hand on his back while they exited the cathedral.

All three children seemed to be at ease with the camera crew and waiting photographers outside.

Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine Princess of Wales depart from the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey (Chris Jackson)

George, Charlotte and Louis were also impeccably dressed for the occasion. George and Louis twinned in their dark blue suits with festive red ties.

Meanwhile, Charlotte looked lovely in a red coat dress, just like her mum, paired with navy tights and a sweet red bow in her hair.

George, Charlotte and Louis placed their messages on the Kindness Tree (Getty)

Each of the children brought handwritten notes to place on the Kindness Tree outside the Abbey following the service paying tribute to a person or persons who have supported or helped them this year.

The Wales kids then took their turns to place their red labels on the Kindness Tree, with Louis dedicating his to his maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

He wrote: "Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me."