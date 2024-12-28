Princess Charlotte's changing appearance during new outing gets fans talking

The Princess of Wales headed out on Christmas Day with members of the royal family for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham and a particular photo of her daughter Princess Charlotte got fans talking.

The young princess, nine, was seen alongside her brothers Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, six, wearing a green tartan coat dress on the post-church walkabout in a photo captured from one side and fans were struck by the likeness with her royal mother.

Royal fan reaction

"Princess Charlotte has the same beautiful side profile as her mum, the Princess of Wales," penned one onlooker, while another added: "Agreed. Princess Charlotte has the Prince of Wales's eyes, but her nose and bone structure are strictly the Princess of Wales. She is stunning, poised, and confident."

Charlotte looked like Kate in a photo from 2023 (Getty)

A third added: "Will grow up to be a stunner like her beautiful mum." It was clear to see that as Charlotte gets older she looks more and more like the iconic royal matriarch.

You may also like

The uncanny likeness between Charlotte and Kate was particularly clear when compared to a side-profile photo captured of William's wife in September 2023 when she visited HMP High Down to learn about how the charity is supporting those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from addiction.

An uncanny likeness

The mother of three was seen wearing a sharp navy suit by Alexander McQueen and a necklace with the initials of her children engraved into the centre.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visited HMP High Down in September 2023 (Getty)

Her brunette hair was styled in a bombshell blowdry with blonde strands throughout that mirrored the tones in Charlotte's hair.

Princess Charlotte's hair has blonde strands like her mother's (Getty)

Lookalike Christmas outfits

On Christmas Day, Kate wore an outfit that complemented her daughter's. She stepped out in a forest green Alexander McQueen coat with a tartan scarf to match Charlotte's coat dress.

William and Kate stepped out for Christmas with their children (Getty)

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's six-word confession after being left alone during Christmas walkabout

The nine-year-old also wore a green velvet Beulah bow in her hair - a brand her mother has worn on numerous occasions including in July 2023 to a charity polo match where her father, the Prince of Wales, was playing.