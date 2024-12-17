Princess Diana's niece Kitty Spencer parties in rainbow stripes and floral headdress

Lady Kitty Spencer, 33, may have married her husband Michael Lewis, 65, on 24 July 2021, but she continues to take part in other wedding celebrations with her friends.

The latest was a hen party, where she was pictured enjoying sunny weather next to an outdoor swimming pool. Considering the cool winter weather in the UK, we imagine the niece of the late Princess Diana has jetted abroad for the event.

Lady Kitty Spencer was pictured enjoying a friend's hen party (Instagram)

Following the boho theme of other guests, Kitty looked retro in a kaleidoscope of colours including a rainbow-striped dress featuring delicate halterneck straps and a fitted waist that highlighted her figure.

Drop earrings, pink sunglasses and a floral headband holding her straight blonde hair away from her face completed her look.

Grinning from ear to ear, she wrapped her arms around her fellow guests, who wore matching headdresses, oversized earrings, face crystals and glittery sequin dresses.

Princess Diana's niece had a hen party in Florence in 2021 (Instagram)

Prince William's cousin – who announced the birth of her daughter Athena on Mother's Day – appeared to have several hen party celebrations of her own ahead of her Rome wedding with Michael three years ago.

The Dolce & Gabbana ambassador was pictured walking around the streets of Florence and enjoying a bike ride with friends, and posing in front of a church where she left a special note.

Kitty made a sentimental visit to a church ahead of her wedding to Michael Lewis (Instagram)

She told fans the church is where Dante first laid eyes on his love Beatrice Portinari, adding: "Tradition holds that visitors can write to Beatrice asking her to protect their love and happiness.

"I first visited a decade ago, when I lived in Florence, and this year, ahead of my wedding, my oldest friends surprised me with another visit to leave my note."

Kitty and Michael's wedding

Charles Spencer's daughter wore an incredible six bridal outfits on her wedding weekend, including a baby-blue tulle gown, a green and white floral gown, and an embroidered cream dress.

Her main gown was a Dolce & Gabbana Victorian-inspired corset wedding dress with structured shoulders and a dramatic train that took centre stage in the grand venue, Villa Aldo Brandini.

The "traditional" gown struck the perfect balance between Italian culture and her British heritage.

Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana opened up about the heartfelt inspiration behind the dress in an interview with Tatler.

"For the main dress she wanted to keep a fairly traditional, clean cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure.

"One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy. Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture," said Domenico.

Stefano added: "But she is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; to her heritage of the great Victorian era. And like all the English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers."

