Princess Iman of Jordan announces incredible baby news with first bump photo

Congratulations are in order for the Jordanian royal family as Queen Rania took to Instagram on Friday to announce her daughter Princess Iman, 28, and her husband Jameel Thermiotis are expecting their first child together.

The Jordanian queen shared a sunset beachfront photograph where her daughter showed off her blossoming baby bump.

Translated into English, the caption read: "Both are dear to my heart, but the coming one is more precious ..... May God end well. Two is a couple, three is a blessing."

Princess Iman is set to become a mother (Jordan Pix)

Iman married tech investor Jameel (Handout)

The happy couple tied the knot in March 2023 at the Beit Al Urdun Palace in Amman. The bride looked simply stunning in a Dior gown and the twinkling Chaumet tiara which held in place a beautiful lace veil.

Their precious baby news comes just months after the birth of the princess' niece who inherited her beautiful name.

Princess Iman became an aunt last year (Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock)

The expectant mother's brother Crown Prince Hussein welcomed his daughter Princess Iman with wife Princess Rajwa in August 2024.

More to follow...