How Princess Kate broke cancer news to three children George, Charlotte and Louis

The Princess of Wales will have ensured her closest friends and family were informed of her cancer diagnosis before announcing it to the rest of the world.

On Friday, two months after Kate was admitted to The London Clinic for planned abdominal surgery, Kate shared a video message, stating, in part: "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

She went on to highlight how the family have been privately processing the news, including Prince William, who has maintained the majority of his royal appearances, bar King Constantine's memorial service, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who have continued to attend Lambrook School.

In order to continue a sense of normality and reassure their children, especially following the royal's hospital stay in January, Kate and William first digested the news themselves before sitting down with their kids to explain the situation. In her message, Kate said that she and William spent time discussing "what is appropriate" to tell their young family.

"William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

Princess Kate – who has not and will not reveal what cancer she has – has remained out of the spotlight for the entirety of 2024, having made her last public outing for Christmas 2023. While she has been resting at home, speculation began to rise about her health, with rumours peaking following her Photoshopped Mother's Day photo.

Kensington Palace brushed off social media speculation with a spokesperson for Kate, saying: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

As the Princess of Wales suggested in her message, the couple's silence on the matter was likely, in part, to protect their children. Like any parents, they wanted her kids to be aware of Kate's health and treatment plan before being faced with any questions or comments at school or from other friends.

This comes after several other sad cancer diagnoses hit the royal family. Sarah Ferguson confirmed in January that she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, just six months after being treated for breast cancer. Meanwhile, King Charles announced in February that his medical team discovered cancer while he was being treated for an enlarged prostate, and they have since confirmed it is not prostate cancer.

In a statement, the palace said: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The statement continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

