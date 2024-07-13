Princess Kate confirms Wimbledon attendance amid cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales will attend the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, Kensington Palace has revealed.

The royal's outing comes amid her ongoing cancer treatment and just weeks after she attended Trooping the Colour, making her appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis Club her second since news of her cancer diagnosis back in March.

The Princess of Wales usually presents the trophies at the men's final (Getty)

Kate is a huge fan of the sport and is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

In an update about her health ahead of the King's birthday parade, Kate said that she is "making good progress" but "there are good days and bad days".

In recent years, Prince William and Kate's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have joined their parents on Centre Court.

The young royals are huge tennis fans just like their mother and George has previously enjoyed a one-to-one lesson with Swiss star, Roger Federer.