Princess Kate could return to royal duties sooner than expected – report

The Princess of Wales could make her next public appearance at the National Service of Remembrance on 10 November. A new report published by The Sunday Times states that Kate, 42, hopes to join King Charles and the rest of the royal family at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

Princess Kate is reportedly hoping to join King Charles on November 10 (Getty)

It has also been suggested that the Princess, who has been receiving chemotherapy treatment, will attend her annual Together at Christmas concert, which is typically televised from Westminster Abbey in December.

While Kate is not expected to join her husband, Prince William at this year's Earthshot Prize awards in November, it's understood that the mum-of-three has continued to work from home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, and is holding regular meetings.

Kate and William spent the summer holidays with their three children at Anmer Hall (Getty)

Over the summer, the royal enjoyed a break with her husband and three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. During the summer holidays, the Wales family were primarily based at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, close to the Sandringham estate.

The family of five was spotted playing with Nerf guns at Bear Grylls' Gone Wild Festival at Holkham Hall in August.

In keeping with tradition, the family then travelled to Scotland at the end of the month, where they joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral. Marking one of her most recent public sightings, on August 25 Kate was pictured arriving at Crathie Kirk church for the Sunday service.

Princess Kate arriving at Crathie Kirk church (PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX)

Dressed for the cold weather, the Princess stepped out in a brown checked trench coat from Holland Cooper and a Hicks & Brown feathered hat. Prince William and Prince George joined her.

Now that the summer holidays have ended, Kate and William's children have recommenced their studies at Lambrook School.

While Kate, who confirmed her cancer diagnosis in March, has significantly reduced her public appearances this year, the 42-year-old has continued to support the many charities and organisations that she works with.

On September 6, the Princess released a personal written message after receiving a special update. Following the announcement that explorer and presenter Dwyane Fields had been appointed as the new UK Chief Scout, Kate congratulated him on social media.

The royal has continued to support various charities and organisations (Getty)

"Delighted to welcome @DwayneFields as the new UK Chief Scout. The Scouts is such an incredible organisation, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country. Looking forward to working with you!" the Princess wrote in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, signing off with her initial "C".

Kate was previously a volunteer with a Cub Scout pack when she and Prince William lived in Anglesey, North Wales. As of 2020, she has been joint president of the Scouts alongside the Duke of Kent.