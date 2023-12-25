Princess Kate is elegance personified in knee-high boots for Christmas Day outing

Princess Kate wore all blue on Christmas Day (Getty)

Princess Kate sidestepped the traditional festive colours of red and green this Christmas, instead opting for a chic navy ensemble when she attended the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

Ever the picture of poise and perfection, the Princess of Wales opted for a failsafe outfit choice of a smart belted coat with a nipped-in waist and a chic collar. Under her coat, the royal wore a cosy roll-neck jumper, ideal for keeping out the December chill! She wore a flowing skirt on her bottom half, with tidy pleats.

The mother-of-three added a jaunty hat with arrow detailing to her dark hair, plus she opted for suede knee-high navy boots with towering block heels.

Princess Kate wore all blue on Christmas Day (Mark Cuthbert)

Princess Kate accessorised with sapphire and diamond drop earrings, which look remarkably similar to her engagement ring, which originally belonged to her husband's mother, Princess Diana.

Princess Kate's earrings looked lovely (Mark Cuthbert)

As she made her way to the church, Princess Kate held hands with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, who looked equally elegant as her mother, sporting a dark green coat for the special day.

Charlotte wore patent Mary Jane shoes atop her cosy tights, and wore her hair braided into a pretty half-up-half-down style.

Prince George looked smart as ever in a blue suit like his father, Prince William, but it was little Louis who stole the show, wearing an adorable pair of tartan trousers as he strolled to church holding hands with his second cousin, Mia Tindall, daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall.

Prince Louis and Mia Tindall (Mark Cuthbert)

Never one to be outdone, Sarah Ferguson also looked perfect for the festivities, opting for a stylish emerald green coat and a peacock headband, adding little green boots for the occasion too. We have to say, we're impressed by the colour-blocking skills portrayed by the royals this year!

Sarah Ferguson looked elegant in green (Mark Cuthbert)

King Charles and Queen Camilla also perfectly coordinated with one another, both choosing the wear neutral palettes for the church service. Queen Camilla wore head-to-toe camel in a lowkey look that Meghan Markle would surely love!

King Charles and Queen Camilla on Christmas Day (Shutterstock)

Other royals in attendance including Duchess Sophie, who wore towering tan stiletto heels while she carried a leopard print back. Eschewing the colour-blocking trend, Sophie opted for a green coat with a statement bow on the shoulder, proving her fashion credentials among the stylish family.

Duchess Sophie wore animal print accessories (Getty)

Princess Eugenie also pulled out all the stops, adding a statement headband to her dark hair.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie attending the Christmas Day church service (Getty)

We hope they all had a fabulous time at church and are looking forward to the King's speech late today!

