Princess Kate 'extremely moved' from public reaction to cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales has been "extremely moved" by the outpouring of public support she has received after she went public with her cancer diagnosis.

A statement released by Kensington Palace on Saturday read: "The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message.

Kate shared her diagnosis on Friday (Getty)

"They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

Kate revealed her diagnosis in a personal video which was released on Friday. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," the royal shared.

Since her message, Kate has been inundated with support from members of the public, celebrities, and members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are based in Montecito, California, said in a joint statement: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

The Duke and Dichess of Sussex shared a message for the Princess of Wales (Getty)

ITV's royal editor, Chris Ship, has also revealed that Harry and Meghan have privately reached out to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Among the celebrities who have shared messages of support for Kate is Strictly star Amy Dowden, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. Following a course of chemotherapy, Amy shared last month there were "no signs" of the cancer, but stressed this wasn't an all-clear.

Strictly star Amy Dowden shared a personal message (Shutterstock)

In her message to the royal mum-of-three, Amy penned: "The news has personally hit me hard, thinking so much about our Princess! Cancer doesn't discriminate. There's no textbook, right or wrong way to deal with a diagnosis and treatment.

"It's personal and I really hope all can #bekind and support our Princess. I was lucky enough to meet The Princess of Wales during my treatment who was so kind, supportive and generous of time. Sending all my well wishes with treatment ahead and as always to all those affected by cancer."

Kate will recover from her illness outfit of the public eye (Chris Jackson)

Kate isn't the only member of the royal family who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, as both King Charles and Sarah Ferguson are also undergoing treatment.

A statement from Buckingham Palace last month read: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

The King was diagnosed with cancer in February and has also shared a message with Kate (Getty)

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

