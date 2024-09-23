Princess Kate just wore the colour of the season - and it suits everybody

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at BAFTA on October 19, 2021 in London, England. Led by the Forward Trust, "Taking Action on Addiction" is a long-term campaign which will work to improve awareness and understanding of addiction, its causes and scale in society to enable more people to ask for and receive help. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) (Samir Hussein)

The Princess of Wales’ style is a masterclass in trend forecasting.

Never one to shy away from a timeless, yet on-trend sartorial statement, the royal is brimming with must-see outfits spanning kitsch tartan to polished tailoring and pleats ‘o’ plenty.

Demonstrating her self-styling prowess on Sunday, Prince William’s wife joined her husband in Crathie Kirk in Balmoral, where the pair attended a church service alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Photographs taken of their car journey amidst the panoramic Scottish countryside depicted the princess in a rustic-chic heritage outfit, consisting of Cassandra Goad’s Temple of Heaven in gold and her trusty feather-trimmed hat by Hicks & Brown.

However, her tartan blazer in a rich, autumnal burgundy hue caught our eye. Hailing from Blaze Milano and priced at a lavish £1,200, the tailored gem features a sculptural, pinched waistline, a Clueless-inspired plaid print and an Eighties silhouette. Princess Diana would be proud.

The ever-popular, ageless hue that is burgundy is one colour that seems to evade the trend cycle altogether. A pigment that rarely falls out of favour, the off-red staple tone has become one of the royal’s default palettes.

From Christmas services to cross-country visits and royal commemorations, Princess Kate has sported burgundy for a myriad of occasions.

The Princess of Wales has repeatedly worn burgundy for royal occasions (Getty)

2023 proved to be a particular fruitful year for the royal’s burgundy wardrobe. The Princess of Wales (in her role as Patron of the Rugby Football League) attended a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team at Hampton Court Palace in the January of that year, wearing a sleek burgundy suit by Roland Mouret.

A month later, she paid a visit to The National Maritime Museum, wearing a burgundy Hobbs London coat, a Kiltane Scotland turtleneck sweater, an Edeline Lee skirt and Gianvito Rossi boots.

Our personal all-time favourite burgundy outfit assembled by the mother-of-three? Her 2023, recycled Roland Mouret suit in the wearable hue, layered over a pale pink pusybow blouse. Autumnal sartorial inspiration, sorted.