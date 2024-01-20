Princess Kate likely to miss these major events while recovering from surgery

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit on December 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) (Getty)

Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday that the Princess of Wales is in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery. The unexpected news came as a total shock to many of us, considering that we only just saw her looking radiant and healthy as ever at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

According to the palace, Kate will be recovering at Windsor upon her return from the hospital and will not be returning to her royal duties until after Easter.

In light of this news, we reflect on some of the key events in the royal calendar that Kate will likely be missing while she recovers from surgery.

Children's Mental Health Week

Children's Mental Health Week is an occasion that is close to Princess Kate's heart, particularly as a mother of three children herself. In the past, the Princess has marked the occasion by visiting schools and meeting pupils to talk to them candidly about mental health.

However, Children's Mental Health Week falls in early February, so Kate will still very much be in the recovery process following her abdominal surgery.

The BAFTAs

Kate never disappoints whenever she graces the red carpet at the annual BAFTA awards. Just last year, she exuded pure Grecian glamour when she donned a white Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown.

The BAFTAs this year will take place on 18 February. The Princess typically attends the event arm-in-arm with her husband, Prince William. While it is unclear whether William, who is President of BAFTA, will attend this year, Kate's likely absence will most definitely be felt.

Commonwealth Day service

Commonwealth Day is an annual event that happens on the second Monday in March each year, and sees people from all over the Commonwealth come together to celebrate.

Understandably, this celebration marks a major event in the royal calendar, and Kate is reliably always in attendance. Last year, the Princess joined King Charles for his first Commonwealth Day as King.

St Patrick's Day parade

Last year, William and Kate stepped out together for a joint engagement on St Patrick's Day, attending a parade with the Irish Guards. This occasion was a momentous one, given that it was the first time Kate attended the parade as the new Colonel of the regiment, a position that she took over from her husband.

The pair made emotional speeches and presented traditional sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen. It is highly unlikely that Kate will be able to attend the event on March 17 this year.

Easter church service at Windsor

Easter is very much a family affair for the royals, who come together to attend a church service at Windsor each year to mark the occasion.

While Kate will likely not be able to attend the church service this year, the event will be happening right on their doorstep in Windsor, at St George's Chapel.

The rest of the family are likely to make an appearance at the Easter celebrations, including King Charles, who himself is undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate, and his wife Queen Camilla.

