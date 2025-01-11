Princess Kate to make major royal first this year - report

The Princess of Wales is set to make a major royal first this year.

Kate, 43, will be the first Princess of Wales since 1910 to grant royal warrants, according to The Times. The future Queen will “recognise British skills and industry,” honouring her favourite companies, the publication reported.

King Charles began issuing warrants as the Prince of Wales in 1980, but this was not extended to Princess Diana after their wedding the following year.

What is a royal warrant?

A royal warrant appointment is granted as a mark of recognition to people or companies who have regularly supplied goods or services to the royal household.

It is for the monarch to decide who gets to grant royal warrants, and they are known as "grantors." Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh were also grantors of warrants.

According to the official website for the royal family, there are currently over 800 Royal Warrant holders.

The website also states: "There is no requirement for the company concerned to be British-owned or UK-based. Warrant-holding firms do not provide their goods or services for free to the Royal Households, and all transactions are conducted on a strictly commercial basis."

An official Royal Warrant Display Document is sent to the grantee, which provides evidence of the authority to use the royal arms, and the title lasts for five years.

Kate Middleton stuns in jeans and a white shirt in new portrait released on 43rd birthday (Matt Porteous)

The report comes after Kate celebrated her 43rd birthday on Thursday In honour of the milestone, Prince William shared a beautiful black-and-white photo of his wife, who donned skinny jeans, a white blouse, a blazer, and a chequered scarf.

Accompanying the image was a personal message from her husband, who penned: "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."