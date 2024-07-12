Princess Kate to miss Prince William's polo match amid recovery

The Princess of Wales will miss supporting her husband, Prince William, in his charity polo match on Friday.

Kate, 42, who is still undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer, will not be among the spectators watching the Prince of Wales compete in the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2024 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The Princess briefly returned to the spotlight last month when she joined the royal family at the King's birthday parade, formally known as Trooping the Colour.

And in a personal update ahead of the event, she shared that she has "good days and bad days" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months".

Last year, Kate attended the event, presenting her husband with a trophy and greeting him with a kiss. Watch the moment below...

It will be the 13th time William has played in the polo fixture, which is set to generate £1 million this year and take the total amount raised over the years to more than £13 million.

The funds will benefit 11 charities and organisations that the Prince and Princess care passionately about, including the Motor Neurone Disease Association, Wales Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, SHOUT, Child Bereavement UK, Royal African Society, Place2Be, Action for Children, The Blackthorn Rally, HMS Oardacious Fund and The Royal Marsden.

William and Kate showed a rare PDA last year (Getty)

It comes amid speculation that Kate could attend the tennis finals of the Wimbledon Championships this weekend in her role as patron of The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

The royal mum-of-three traditionally presents the trophies to the Men's and Ladies' winners but if she unable to fulfil her ceremonial duties, the Duchess of Gloucester has been tipped to step in.

Kate beamed as William collected his trophy at the 2023 match (Getty)

Meanwhile, William is expected to fly to Germany to watch England compete against Spain in the Euro 2024 football final on Sunday in Berlin.

The future king celebrated the Three Lions win against The Netherlands in the semi-final on Wednesday with a personal message, writing: "What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists W."

William, who is an avid Aston Villa fan, has been President of the FA since 2006.