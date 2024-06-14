Princess Kate opted for symbolic pearl earrings in her poignant new photo, here's why

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Wheatley Group in Glasgow, to hear about the challenges of homelessness in Scotland, on May 11, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland (WPA Pool)

Princess Kate has inspired the nation with her strength and resilience during her battle with cancer.

In a personal message shared alongside a new photo, Kate said she is making "great progress."

The full message released by Kensington Palace, on behalf of the Princess, said, "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

In the photo she shared to mark the announcement, taken by Matt Porteous earlier this week on the Windsor Estate, she donned a meaningful and particularly poignant piece of jewellery: a simple pair of pearl earrings. The Princess relied on her Annoushka ‘Baroque Pearl Earring Drops’, a pair she has worn since 2012. These earrings, which she has worn to over 70 public engagements, are dainty and delicate, simple yet elegant.

The choice of pearls is deeply symbolic. As explained by jewellers Marahlago, "The unique formation process of pearls, where an irritant inside a mollusk shell transforms into a beautiful gemstone, is seen as a symbol of turning something negative into something positive, which is why pearls are often associated with good luck." This symbolism aligns beautifully with Kate's journey, turning her personal trials into moments of grace and resilience.

Kate has been undergoing cancer treatment since February (Getty)

"Myths have it that pearls keep your children safe while strengthening your relationships. It is also said that these little gemstones are symbolic of the wearer’s loyalty, generosity, integrity, and purity," according to the Pearl Source.

As the Princess stated in her message, she is making "great progress" but is still undergoing treatment for preventive chemotherapy. Her treatment plan is expected to continue for the next few months, and she acknowledged she is "not out of the woods yet."

The mother-of-three admitted that she has "good days" and "bad days" like other patients going through chemotherapy, and that she is taking each day as it comes. "On the bad days you feel weak, tired," Kate explained adding, "On the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

Kate has not been seen in public for several months however, the nation will be heartened to see her again at Trooping of the Colour, her father-in-law's birthday parade, this weekend.