Princess Kate’s risky snow bunny look was utter perfection - here’s why

OSLO, NORWAY - FEBRUARY 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles as she attends an event organised by the Norwegian Ski Federation, with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, where they join local nursery children in a number of outdoors activities at Holmenkollen ski jump on day 4 of their visit to Sweden and Norway on February 2, 2018 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) (Samir Hussein)

There’s something so fantastically covetable about ski style at this time of year. Thick polo knits in bold colours, all-in-ones, fluffy hats, snow boots and a big pair of goggles - divine.

And while perhaps goggles might not work particularly well on one’s morning commute, we’re finding lots of style inspiration for cosy evenings in the pub thanks to those slope-side.

In 2005, the Princess of Wales - then the girlfriend of Prince William - made a stylish appearance during the royal family’s skiing trip to Klosters in Switzerland. She opted for a bright red ski jacket and a pair of classic Y2K sunglasses (never forget reader, eye protection is key on the slopes). To top off her look, she teamed her sporty ensemble somewhat unexpectedly with a delicate pair of pearl drop earrings.

Kate Middleton in Klosters, 2005 (Tim Graham)

We’re big fans of blending practicality with a dollop of old-school elegance, keeping a sense of formality even in an athletic environment. We’ll be following suit by teaming our chunky knits with pearl drop earrings, or a pearl necklace worn over the top of a polo neck.

Princess Diana, Klosters, 1986 (Anwar Hussein)

It would be remiss not to mention another royal’s cracking slope style here, Princess Diana also visited Klosters back in 1986 for a little shoop-shoop action.

She also opted for pillar box red teamed with a pair of gold hoop earrings to add a luxe touch. And we simply must mention her red and white padded headband. 80s perfection.

King Charles and his sons at Klosters, 2005 (Pascal Le Segretain)

In 2005, Kate joined King Charles - then the Prince of Wales - in Switzerland, alongside Prince William and Prince Harry. The royals have a soft spot for the resort, with King Charles visiting many times over the course of his life.

Princess Kate’s style during her trip - just three years after she and Prince William started dating - showcased her effortless approach to chic style, even in a sporty setting. Her ensembles of choice set the tone for her subtly polished with a hint of luxe looks that we know her for today.