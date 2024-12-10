Princess Kate’s risky snow bunny look was utter perfection - here’s why

kate middleton red ski jacket

There’s something so fantastically covetable about ski style at this time of year. Thick polo knits in bold colours, all-in-ones, fluffy hats, snow boots and a big pair of goggles - divine.

And while perhaps goggles might not work particularly well on one’s morning commute, we’re finding lots of style inspiration for cosy evenings in the pub thanks to those slope-side.

In 2005, the Princess of Wales - then the girlfriend of Prince William - made a stylish appearance during the royal family’s skiing trip to Klosters in Switzerland. She opted for a bright red ski jacket and a pair of classic Y2K sunglasses (never forget reader, eye protection is key on the slopes). To top off her look, she teamed her sporty ensemble somewhat unexpectedly with a delicate pair of pearl drop earrings.

The image shows a woman dressed in a vibrant red ski jacket, carrying skis on her shoulder. She has dark brown hair pulled back into a ponytail and is wearing sunglasses pushed up on her head. She is also holding ski goggles and is wearing black gloves. The background appears to be an outdoor ski area with some signage visible, and the atmosphere suggests a cold, snowy environment. The woman is smiling and seems prepared for a skiing activity.
Kate Middleton in Klosters, 2005 (Tim Graham)

We’re big fans of blending practicality with a dollop of old-school elegance, keeping a sense of formality even in an athletic environment. We’ll be following suit by teaming our chunky knits with pearl drop earrings, or a pearl necklace worn over the top of a polo neck.

The image depicts a woman outdoors in a snowy setting, dressed in a vibrant red ski jacket with "HEAD" branding visible on the chest. She is holding a pair of skis and ski poles, wearing black insulated gloves for warmth. Her blonde hair is styled short, and she has a red and white braided headband on her head. Her expression is composed and slightly smiling, and she appears ready for skiing or enjoying a cold-weather activity. The bright snow in the background enhances the scene's wintry atmosphere.
Princess Diana, Klosters, 1986 (Anwar Hussein)

It would be remiss not to mention another royal’s cracking slope style here, Princess Diana also visited Klosters back in 1986 for a little shoop-shoop action.

She also opted for pillar box red teamed with a pair of gold hoop earrings to add a luxe touch. And we simply must mention her red and white padded headband. 80s perfection.

Three men sit on a snowy mountain against a hut, the air looks cold and fresh. They are wearing sports attire and the oldest gentleman has goggles around his neck. The scene feels cold and crisp.
King Charles and his sons at Klosters, 2005 (Pascal Le Segretain)

In 2005, Kate joined King Charles - then the Prince of Wales - in Switzerland, alongside Prince William and Prince Harry. The royals have a soft spot for the resort, with King Charles visiting many times over the course of his life.

Princess Kate’s style during her trip - just three years after she and Prince William started dating - showcased her effortless approach to chic style, even in a sporty setting. Her ensembles of choice set the tone for her subtly polished with a hint of luxe looks that we know her for today.

