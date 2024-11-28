Princess Kate sends 'prayers' in rare public message following death of 'brave' Liz Hatton

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales view floral tributes left at the entrance to Sandringham House, the Norfolk estate of Queen Elizabeth II (Getty)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid a heartfelt tribute to Liz Hatton – the aspiring photographer who died aged 17 after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

In a joint personal message, Prince William and Kate said: "We are so sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has sadly passed away. It was an honour to have met such a brave and humble young woman.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Liz's parents Vicky and Aaron and her brother Mateo at this unimaginably difficult time. W & C."

The teenager from Harrogate met with Kate at Windsor Castle in October after being invited to take pictures of the Prince of Wales at an investiture.

Kensington Palace shared images of their meeting with the Princess pictured hugging Liz, as she described her as a "talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both".

Princess Kate embraces Liz after meeting her at Windsor Castle (Instagram)

Kate finished her own course of chemotherapy in September after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and is making a gradual return to her public duties.

Liz's death was announced by her family on Wednesday evening, with her mother Vicky Robayna paying tribute to her "wonderful daughter".

Ms Robayna announced on X: "Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of this morning. She remained determined to the last.

"Even yesterday, she was still making plans. We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown in the last year.

Liz held a photography exhibition before her death (Getty)

"She was not only a phenomenal photographer, she was the best human and the most wonderful daughter and big sister we could ever have asked for.

"No-one could have fought harder for life than she did. There is a gaping Liz-shaped hole in our lives that I am not sure how we will ever fill."

As part of her bucket list, Liz went on to photograph comedian Michael McIntyre, circus performers, the Royal Ballet, models from the Storm Model Agency, the London Air Ambulances from a helipad, hotel doormen, the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards, and joined acclaimed British photographer Rankin to lead a fashion shoot.

Liz's mother has asked people to share one of Liz's photos in tribute, under the hashtag #LizHatton, and also to support the family’s mission to fund research into Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumour, which has no charity specialising in the disease in the UK.

Vicky has set up a fundraising page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/vicky-robayna with a goal of raising £100,000.