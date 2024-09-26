Princess Kate shares personal message following surprise outing to ballet

The Princess of Wales undertook a surprise visit on Thursday with the royal attending the English National Ballet's matinee performance of Giselle at Sadlers Wells.

Taking to social media following the performance, Kate said: "Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan's Giselle. Creativity at its best! C."

HELLO! understands that to aid with Kate's ongoing recovery from cancer treatment, she will undertake outings that bring her joy, with ballet being one of her passions.

Most read

The royal's outing comes shortly after she joined her husband, Prince William, at Balmoral where they attended church with King Charles.

Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle. Creativity at its best! C pic.twitter.com/YbnMd7j9Pi — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 26, 2024

The move was the mum-of-three's first public outing since she released a video confirming that she had completed her course of preventive chemotherapy.

Kate has slowly been getting back to work and last week hosted an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.

The royal recently completed a course of chemotherapy (Max Mumby/Indigo)

The royal shared the news on 9 September and set out a path for her return to work. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," she explained.

HELLO! understands Kate will undertake a light programme of work between now and the end of the year and this will include a handful of public engagements over the coming months as part of her gradual return to public duties.

The royal hosts an annual carol service (Pool)

One of the events that the royal is hopeful to attend is her annual Christmas carol concert and HELLO! understands that earlier in the week, Kate met with members of her team and representatives from the Royal Foundation to discuss plans for the service, which will be held at Westminster Abbey.

Once again, the event will be televised on ITV on Christmas Eve. The concert has become a firm fixture in the royal calendar, after Kate hosted the inaugural event in 2021.