Princess Kate turns heads in floaty boho dress in unearthed photo

Princess Kate commands attention wherever she goes, be it for empowering speeches, charming public interactions or her incredible poise.

Her power to turn heads was never more noticeable, though, than in a throwback photo taken in 2010, which literally saw the future Princess turn the heads of several onlookers as she walked past in a floaty mini dress.

The photos were taken at a polo match in Tetbury, in which Prince William and Prince Harry were playing. Princess Kate was there with her future husband's best friend, Thomas van Straubenzee, and she looked to be having the time of her life, laughing and enjoying the sun-soaked event.

Princess Kate's boho style

Back in 2010, Princess Kate was known for wearing the uniform of the society scene, comprising white jeans, crisp shirts and knee-high boots, but for the polo match, the future Princess of Wales wore a boho-inspired dress that wouldn't look out of place on It Girl of the moment, Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The Normal People star has been rocking layered, airy gowns all summer, and Princess Kate's dress fits right into Daisy's line-up of gowns.

Relaxed outing

For her day at the polo, Princess Kate wore her normally sleek hair in a more undone, loose style, accessorising her boho dress with slingback wedge heels and a waist belt.

She carried a slouchy brown leather bag, completing the look.

The summer before she and Prince William got engaged was a fun-filled one for the royal, with many polo outings taking place, with snaps showing her enjoying her last few pre-royal months!

The photos were taken in July of 2010, just four months before Princess Kate and Prince William shared news of their engagement with the world, following which, the Princess of Wales underwent a sophisticated makeover.

For their engagement announcement, Princess Kate stuck to her style of short dresses, but went for a demure wrap dress, and her next appearance saw her wear a mature white midi-dress with black tights, her now-trademark perfect hair blow-dried into voluminous waves.

Public engagements in the chilly months that followed saw Princess Kate wearing a selection of smart belted coats and knee-high coats, but when summer rolled around, the royal reverted to her floaty summer dresses once more – a staple style, for sure!