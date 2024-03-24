Princess Kate wrote 'every word' of emotional cancer diagnosis speech

Kate issued an apology after the Mother's Day photo was "killed" by news agencies (Getty)

The Princess of Wales wrote "every word" of her emotional cancer diagnosis speech shared on Friday, it has been revealed.

In a moving speech, the royal mother-of-three sat down to address her diagnosis in a pre-recorded video. She explained how while her condition was initially thought to be non-cancerous, post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present.

Kate also explained how she is now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Princess Kate shared her cancer diagnosis on Friday (Getty Images)

A friend of Kate told The Sunday Times: "It allowed her to speak directly to the public who, overwhelmingly, have always been with her and her family and who don't buy into the noise and gossip.

"It was all her, she wrote every word of it, it came together very quickly."

In her message, Princess Kate revealed that her diagnosis came as a "huge shock". She said: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

The royal said the news came as a "huge shock" (Getty Images)

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

George, Charlotte and Louis broke up for the school holidays on Friday (Getty Images)

Paying tribute to Prince William, she added: "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

Since sharing her cancer diagnosis, the royal family have been quick to rally around Kate. King Charles, who is also undergoing treatment of cancer, said in a statement that he is "so proud" of his "beloved" daughter-in-law Princess Kate.

The monarch paid tribute to Kate's courage (Getty Images)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, meanwhile, shared a heartfelt statement wishing the royal a speedy recovery. Their message read: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace".

Harry and Meghan have sent a message of support to the Princess of Wales (Getty Images)

Princess Kate is said to be "extremely moved" by the outpouring of public support. A statement released by Kensington Palace on Saturday read: "The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message.

"They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."

