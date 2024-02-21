Princess Kate's everlasting influence on bridal trends

Kate travels down The Mall on route to Buckingham Palace (Getty)

Princess Kate's stunning Westminster Abbey wedding to Prince William not only went down in history as the moment she became the wife of the future king but also in the style stakes.

The Princess of Wales, 42, looked lit from within during her 2011 wedding where she was totally breathtaking in a bespoke gown made by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen with delicate lace sleeves and a fit and flare silhouette.

Kate Middleton's wedding dress was designed by Sarah Burton (Getty)

The crisp white gown with the lacy bodice was styled with an ivory silk tulle veil which was embroidered with a rose, a thistle, a daffodil, and a shamrock, to represent each of the countries that make up the United Kingdom. Completing the look was the late Queen's Cartier Halo Tiara.

Kate's wedding dress had gorgeous lace sleeves (Getty)

Though the stunning look will be remembered for years to come as one of the most anticipated wedding dresses of the decade, that is not to say that the impact the dress has had on brides-to-be is a thing of the past.

Nikita Thorne, head of strategy at Guides for Brides tells HELLO! that the bridal landscape still feels the ripple effect of the Princess' beautiful look. "The Kate Middleton wedding is obviously the most iconic of all time for the current bride, and everyone wants that big wedding moment," she says.

Kate's train went on for days (Getty)

Kate's dress isn't the only one of that historic royal occasion that has continued to influence bridal styles. "Funnily enough, I think the bridesmaid's dresses [are equally iconic], all I wanted was the Pippa Middleton bum!," says Nikita.

You may also like

Pippa Middleton found worldwide fame after Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011 (Getty)

Kate's younger sister Pippa became an overnight sensation thanks to her bespoke figure-flattering floor-length gown that was too designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The gown featured a cowl neckline, lace-adorned capped sleeves, and covered buttons down the back.

Story continues

Pippa's bridesmaid dress was in a surprising white shade with buttons down the back (Getty)

Nikita adds that the gown that Princess Eugenie had made for her 2018 ceremony to Jack Brooksbank has also had a lasting effect on bridal trends. "Princess Eugenie's wedding dress with the fact that she was able to show her scoliosis scars had a huge influence on the people that are affected by that," the wedding expert tells us.

Eugenie's wedding dress showed her childhood scar (Getty)

Sarah Ferguson's daughter wore a gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos with a V-neckline that folds around the shoulders for a structured look. The Princess deliberately opted for a dress with a low back to show the scar from the surgery she underwent at the age of 12 to correct scoliosis in a powerful moment that is not easily forgotten.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank wed just months after Meghan and Harry (Getty)

Alison Hargreaves, founder of Guides For Brides adds Meghan Markle into the mix. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, married Prince Harry in the same year as Princess Eugenie said 'I do' in a majestic ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Meghan was a blushing bride in 2018 (Getty)

Putting her simplistic Clare Waight Keller gown with a bateau neckline to one side, Meghan Markle has made waves in the cake business with her floral masterpiece by California-native baker Claire Ptak.

Meghan and Harry's cake was a lemon and elderflower masterpiece in a break from the traditional fruit cake (Getty)

Alison Hargreaves tells us: "All of a sudden, everyone wanted lemon and elderflower cake, and that's something anyone can have at their wedding, so you're not going to be able to get a castle…or a six-tier wedding cake, but there were elements of it. The style of the dress, the style of the bridesmaids' dresses, the colour schemes, the cake flavours.

Meghan's dress was simple and elegant (Getty)

"What's probably quite interesting to brides is actually understanding they can bring evidence from that wedding into their own and breaking down the little bits that are very, very easy," Alison adds.

It may surprise royal followers to hear that the experts at Guide for Brides have pointed out that certain celebrity weddings are becoming as influential as royal weddings in the style stakes.

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle's £100k wedding dress: Hidden details, rare photos and fascinating story behind it

"I would even say that the influencer wedding is as impactful as a royal wedding these days," says Nikita Thorne. "I certainly was following Katie Penny-Jeffries on Instagram the whole of her wedding…they've got similar budgets to the majority of brides and grooms who are watching what they're doing."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!