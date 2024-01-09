Princess Kate's most memorable looks since becoming Princess of Wales

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) (Max Mumby/Indigo)

The Princess of Wales has cemented her status as one of the world's most fashion-forward royals.

Alongside her gracious and modest dress code, she is committed to modernity and championing all kinds of fashion through her varied style agenda - from British designer labels to affordable high street heroes. And whether she’s nailing high-low pairings or strategically coordinating her accessories, her styling hacks are a lesson to us all.

It’s been almost 13 years since Kate Middleton became a royal, and just over a year since she became a Princess after the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II. "In her new role as Princess, Kate's style has evolved from conservative elegance to embracing bolder, more contemporary fashion choices while maintaining her signature royal grace," explains Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon.

As she celebrates her 42nd birthday today - we take a look at her most memorable looks since becoming the Princess of Wales.

Chanel at the NBA

Prince William, Princess of Wales Kate in Boston, 2022 (Pool)

In November 2022, Kate nailed courtside glamour in a vintage royal blue tweed Chanel blazer to watch the Boston Celtics vs Miami heat in the NBA.

Earthshot 2022

The Princess of Wales and Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston (Shutterstock)

Cold shoulder dresses are inevitably chic, and the Princess appropriately wore a green dress from British brand Solace London that she rented for the Earthshot Prize in 2022. She paired it with dazzling diamante stilettos and an emerald choker.

Christmas at Sandringham 2022

The royals at Sandringham in 2022 (Samir Hussein)

A personal favourite of the Hello! Fashion team's, she oozed countryside glamour in a forest green tailored coat from Alexander McQueen paired with a matching khaki fedora and brown suede Gianvito Rossi boots.

The 2023 BAFTAs

Kate at the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall (Getty)

Not only did Kate do a magnificent job of upcycling an Alexander McQueen dress she'd previously worn, but the addition of arm-length black opera gloves looked ultra chic, and they soon became one of the year's most coveted accessories.

Electric blue at Easter

Princess Kate re-wore her electric blue Catherine Walker coat dress, Easter 2023

For the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel, Kate turned heads in an electric blue coat dress from Catherine Walker, complete with a contrasting wine-red manicure.

King Charles III's Coronation

Princess Kate, in Alexander McQueen at the King's Coronation (Getty)

A look that will go down in royal fashion history. Princess Kate stunned in an opulent ivory Alexander McQueen gown, featuring silver embroidery. Her showstopping 3D floral headpiece was a collaboration between milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

The Coronation After Party

Princess Kate stunned in fiery red

For the after party concert, Kate wore a striking red Alexander McQueen suit featuring a flattering asymmetrical fastening.

The Foundling Museum visit

The Princess wore a pink suit with a pearl Camilla Elphick belt (Shutterstock)

Kate embraced the Barbiecore trend of 2023 in a stunning pink fitted suit complete with a matching blouse and a pearl belt from Camilla Elphick.

Ascot 2023

Prince William and Princess Kate at Ascot 2023 (Karwai Tang)

Though we loved Kate's fiery red Alexander McQueen maxi dress and statement earrings from Sézane, it was her vintage Hermès clutch that was the real star of the show.

Trooping the Colour 2023

William and Kate and their children at Trooping the Colour 2023 (Getty)

For the King's birthday parade, she opted for a bold green by Andrew Gn and a matching wide-brimmed hat.

Jordanian Royal Wedding

Kate stunned in an Elie Saab dress from 2017 (Royal Hashemite Court)

To witness Crown Prince Al Hussein marry Rajwa Al Saif at the Zahran Palace in Amman, Kate wore a dusty pink Elie Saab gown with intricate detailing across the top. Proving her penchant for fashion, she removed the thin gold belt and sheer leg-baring panels that appeared on the garment on the runway in 2017, to make the fashion-forward dress royal-appropriate.

Wimbledon 2023

Kate heading to the Women's Singles final (VICTORIA JONES)

Kate always nails the elevated summer dress code for the Wimbledon Championships and green was at the top of her agenda for the 2023 competition -(she also wore a pastel Balmain blazer and an emerald Roland Mouret dress), but her lime green look for the Women's Single's Final was our winner of the tournament. She stunned in a Self-Portrait dress complimented by an elegant half-up half-down hairstyle. Pearl earrings by Cassandra Goad amped up the glamour of her incredible ensemble.

The cream two-piece

Kate wore a seriously chic knitted two-piece

On a visit to Nottingham Trent University, Kate surprised fashion fans by wearing a cream knitted two-piece jumper and midi skirt set from coveted cool girl label Sézane, paired with a matching handbag from Tusting.

The State Banquet 2023

Princess Kate wore the 'Anemone' dress from Jenny Packham (WPA Pool)

On November 21, a State Banquet was held in honour of the South Korean President at Buckingham Palace. Kate was the epitome of opulent glamour in a Jenny Packham gown complete with the Strathmore Rose Tiara.

The Diplomatic Reception 2023

The Lover's Knot tiara was a favourite of the late Princess Diana (Alamy)

The Princess dazzled in a pink Jenny Packham gown and the historic Lover's Knot Tiara