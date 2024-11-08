Princess Kate's imminent public outing revealed after Prince William's heartbreaking admission

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 12: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 12, 2023 in London, England. Every year, members of the British Royal Family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) (Max Mumby/Indigo)

The Princess of Wales is to attend both the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Kate, 42, will be joined by her husband, Prince William, and his father King Charles. The service, set to take place at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, and is one of the most significant occasions in the British royal calendar, honouring those who have given their lives in service to the country.

Princess Kate will make two appearances this weekend (Getty)

However, the Queen's attendance at Remembrance events will be subject to medical advice nearer the time, the Palace said.

Camilla, 77, is unwell with a chest infection and was forced to pull out of engagements earlier this week. The announcement marks the next significant step in Kate's gradual return to public royal duties.

The news comes after William revealed how 2024 has been "brutal" and the "probably been the hardest year in my life" with both Kate and the King were diagnosed with cancer.

Prince William opened up in an interview with UK print media in South Africa, as he concluded his four-day visit to Cape Town in support of the Earthshot Prize Awards.

"Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," he said.



"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done" before saying that "from a personal family point of view" the past year has been "brutal".

Sharing an update on Kate, he added that she's "doing really well".

The King and the Princess of Wales's health battles were confirmed within weeks another in February and March earlier this year.

Charles, 75, has resumed his treatment after returning to the UK from his tour of Australia and Samoa with wife Camilla, while Kate, 42, completed a course of preventative chemotherapy in September.

The Princess joined her husband during a moving visit to Southport last month as she makes a gradual return to her public duties.