Princess Kate's Wimbledon jewellery revamp everyone's still talking about

Wimbledon 2024 may seem a lifetime ago, but one thing we will be remembering for a long time is the Princess of Wales' glowing appearance at the men's final. Wearing her purple dress by Safiyaa and cute box bag by L.K.Bennett, she looked as stunning as ever. Kate publicly was Trooping the Colour, so it was the best treat to see her looking so well.

Royal fashion fans also honed in on her outfit, and many noticed she was wearing totally different jewellery than normal and we have to say, we spotted it too.

Kate looked incredible at the Wimbledon final (Getty)

The mother-of-three tends to bring out the same classic pieces from her jewellery box for public appearances - her iconic engagement ring of course, perhaps a tennis bracelet, simple studs, her Kiki Mcdonough necklace and she is partial to some shoulder-grazing earrings, too.

But bold hoop earrings are a rarity, and so are gold bangles. The royal wore both on that day, and they were new purchases; she'd never worn them publicly before.



Kate wore new hoop earrings and a bangle at Wimbledon (Getty)

Kate's modern earrings had a very Bottega Veneta vibe about them and came from By Pariah. She also added two bangles into the mix, both by Halycon Days. One of them she has sported previously, the other is brand new. They are made from premium brass plated with 18ct, and come with pretty glass cabochons at either end. So regal!

Kate looked stunning wearing earrings by By Pariah (Getty)

We think it gave her whole look a playful, slightly modern edge and the gold metal looked fabulous against her tanned skin, purple dress and lusciously thick hair.

Kate hearts tennis

Everyone knows that the 42-year-old loves tennis and is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC). Every year, she presents trophies to the Wimbledon champion.

Kate is a big tennis fan (Thomas Lovelock - AELTC)

Kate once revealed to the legendary Sue Barker, as part of a BBC documentary just how much she adores tennis. "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game."