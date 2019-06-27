From Princess Margaret to Meghan Markle: A brief history of royals at Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2019 starts on July 1 and in celebration of the royal family‘s favourite sport, we’re taking a look back at the Windsor clan’s most memorable moments.

Queen Elizabeth II is undoubtedly the longest reigning fan of the British tournament, as she presented the winning trophy to American tennis player, Althea Gibson, back in 1957.

Meanwhile, Princess Diana‘s Wimbledon moments have continued to inspire our summer wardrobe with many of her looks bookmarked in sartorial history – we’re talking polka dot puff sleeves and skirt suits Meghan Markle would be proud of.

In recent years, the younger members of the family have taken on the game with self-confessed fan of the sport, the Duchess of Cambridge, regularly sitting FROW.

Kate became patron of Wimbledon in 2017 and shared a girls’ day out with Meghan last year.

From Princess Margaret‘s iconic 1965 appearance to Kate and William’s attempt at the Mexican wave, look no further for a brief history of the royals at Wimbledon.