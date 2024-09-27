Princess Theodora stuns in midi bridal dress at pre-wedding party - and it features a huge bow

ATHENS, GREECE - SEPTEMBER 27: Theodora of Greece and Matthew Kumar arrive for their pre-wedding on September 27, 2024, in Athens, Greece. (Photo By Jose Ruiz/Europa Press via Getty Images) (Europa Press Entertainment)

Princess Theodora of Greece looked splendid as she stepped out on Friday in the first bridal look of her wedding weekend. The British-born Princess of Greece, 41, was seen with her husband-to-be Matthew Kumar at the Byzantine and Christian Museum in Athens and she looked stunning.

The bride went with quite the look with her pre-wedding dress featuring an extravagant bow on the back. The stunning number fitted the royal perfectly, while her husband-to-be was suave in his suit. Theodora's sandy blonde hair was swept down her shoulders while her ensemble was finished off with a pair of matching white shoes.

Also in attendance were her brother, Crown Prince Pavlos with his wife, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and their five children: Princess Maria-Olympia, Prince Constantine-Alexios, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseus-Kimon and Prince Aristidis-Stavros. Also in attendance were members of the Spanish and Danish royal families.

The royal's wedding dress was completed with a bow (Europa Press Entertainment)

Princess Theodora's previous looks

The Princess' pre-wedding look was just as elegant as the looks she has worn on rare public outings.

Princess Theodora was elegant in powder pink (Getty)

In 2022, the soon-to-be-married couple arrived at the Royal Yacht Dannebrog for lunch during the 50th anniversary of Queen Margrethe's accession where the bride looked radiant in a pale pink A-line dress with matching suede pumps and a contrasting sage bag and fascinator.

Princess Theodora wowed in magenta (Getty)

During the same trip to Denmark, Princess Theodora of Greece enjoyed an evening at the Danish Royal Theatre in a flattering magenta dress with caped sleeves and a dazzling tiara.

Meanwhile, she opted for a more reserved look when she headed out with Princess Tatiana and Prince Nikolaos to the Athens Orthodox Cathedral following the wedding ceremony of Nina Flohr and Prince Philippos in a blue dress with a round neck and long sleeves.

Princess Theodora, Princess Tatiana and Prince Nikolaos stepped out in their finery (Getty)

Flash back to 2014 and you will see Theodora rocking a totally different look. The royal attended the International Press Academy Satellite Awards at the InterContinental Hotel in California where she opted for a black and red ruffled maxi dress to match her raven locks.

Princess Theodora looked so different with dark hair (Getty)

Theodora and Matthew's special day

The couple are set to marry on Saturday after having postponed their wedding twice as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and again in 2023 following the passing of Theodora's father King Constantine.

Princess Theodora with Matthew Kumar and her mother Queen Anne-Marie met with the Archbishop of Athens on Wednesday (Shutterstock)

The pair will tie the knot at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens with their after-wedding dinner taking place at the One&Only Aesthesis Hotel in the Vouliagmeni area.

DISCOVER:Why Greece's Princess Theodora's royal wedding will be bittersweet

Theodora and Matthew got engaged in 2018 after having met in 2016. "Words can't express our happiness and excitement. I can't wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you, Matt," Queen Anne-Marie's daughter penned on Instagram.