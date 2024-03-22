The Princess of Wales announces 'shock' cancer diagnosis in emotional and personal video

The Princess of Wales (BBC Studios)

The Princess of Wales is undergoing treatment for cancer, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Kate, 42, is currently in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy, having started treatment in late February, HELLO! understands. Kensington Palace has not confirmed the type of cancer.

The Princess underwent major abdominal surgery in January, and that surgery was successful. At the time, it was thought that the condition was non-cancerous and no tests had confirmed the presence of cancer. However, post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present.

And in an incredibly moving and powerful personal video message, which was filmed by BBC Studios on Wednesday, the Princess addressed her diagnosis saying: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

Kate added: "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

HELLO! understands that the announcement has been made today as it was important for Kate to have the time and space to come to terms with her diagnosis, to recover from her surgery and to then begin her pathway to recovery.

The couple wanted to tell the news to their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, at a time that was right for them and to allow them to understand and process the news before it became public.

Kate pictured with her children to mark Mother's Day (The Prince of Wales)

With the children now having broken up from school for the Easter holidays, HELLO! understands that the Prince and Princess felt that now is the right time to share this update.

It has been a difficult period for the family and HELLO! understands that the Prince of Wales is focused on supporting his wife and children, while continuing to undertake engagements and work. It's understood that he is extremely grateful for the support from the public.

It's understood that the reason for William missing King Constantine's memorial service on 27 February was in relation to his wife's health.

When will Kate return to public duties?

A spokesperson states: "The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

Kate, pictured in November 2023, said in her message that her work brings her a "deep sense of joy" (Getty)

HELLO! understands that the palace will provide a further update on Kate's return to public events at the appropriate time. She may be keen to attend events as and when she feels able to, in line with medical advice. However, any initial public events will not necessarily signal a return to her regular schedule of engagements.

Will Prince William step back from royal duties?

In January, the Prince temporarily stepped back from royal duties when Kate underwent surgery.

William visited Sheffield earlier this week (Getty)

Following the news, Kensington Palace says: “The Prince will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year."

HELLO! understands that William will resume his public engagements when the children return to school on 17 April after the Easter holidays.

The Princess of Wales's video message in full

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

The Princess of Wales made her last royal appearance at Christmas 2023 (Getty)

As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

William and Kate with their children at Kate's Christmas concert last December (Getty)

We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

When was Kate last seen prior to her video message?

Earlier in March, a US outlet published an unauthorised paparazzi shot of Kate sitting in the passenger seat of a car as her mother, Carole Middleton, drove the pair through Windsor.

Days later, Kensington Palace shared the family portrait of Kate and her children to mark Mother's Day in the UK on 10 March, but the photograph sparked confusion as news agencies pulled the image after it was found to have been digitally altered.

The following day, the Princess issued a statement via social media, stating: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

William with Queen Camilla at the Commonwealth Day service (Getty)

Hours later, Kate was pictured in a car with William on the way to a private appointment in London, as the Prince went on to attend the Commonwealth Day service with Queen Camilla.

Last weekend, The Sun and TMZ shared footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop, which was taken by a fellow customer. The clip showed Kate, dressed casually in sportswear and trainers, holding a large white shopping bag as she chatted to her husband.

It marked the first video footage of the Princess since her last public engagement on Christmas Day, where she and her family walked to church in Sandringham.

Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates

Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January (Getty)

25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day

9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day.

11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children.

18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic.

26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment.

7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise.

10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts.

27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter".

29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter."

10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support".

11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London.

19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery.