The Princess of Wales will attend Trooping The Colour this weekend

The Princess of Wales has today announced that she will be making her first royal appearance since her cancer diagnosis this weekend.

Today, Kensington Palace released the first new portrait of Kate since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March. Along with the image came a confirmation that the royal will appear at tomorrow’s Trooping The Colour, an annual summer celebration of the British monarch’s birthday, marking her first public appearance since Christmas Day.

“His Majesty is delighted that the Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Harper’s Bazaar on behalf of King Charles III.

The new photo shows Kate standing beneath a tree with her arms crossed. She is dressed casually, wearing a white T-shirt, a striped beige blazer, and jeans.

Kate also penned a new message thanking royal watchers for their support over the past few months. The personal letter included updates on her cancer treatment — the princess revealed that her chemotherapy “is ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

“I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she wrote.

Read Kate’s full message below:

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired, and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.



