Princess of Wales to attend Wimbledon men’s final

Princess of Wales presented the Wimbledon Men's trophy to Carlos Alcaraz after the final last year - TIM CLAYTON/CORBIS SPORT

The Princess of Wales will attend the Men’s Singles Final at Wimbledon tomorrow and present the trophy, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The Princess has made just one public appearance this year at Trooping the Colour following her revelation in March that she is being treated for cancer.

She will not attend today and Debbie Jevans, Wimbledon chairwoman, will present the women’s champion trophy on behalf of the Princess to either Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova.

The Princess of Wales has been patron of the All England Club for eight years, and since 2016 has presented the trophies, moments of global significance that are hugely valued by Wimbledon.

The All England Club has a strong relationship with the Royal family, with 10 royals having presented the trophies since Prince George (later King George V) became the club’s first president in 1907.

It is understood that during informal discussions the Duchess of Gloucester was as a potential replacement if the Princess of Wales could not attend.

