Princess Kate debuts voluminous hair transformation - you should see the height

Kate Middleton attends the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre on November 18, 2019 in London, England. (Getty)

We don't know about you, but we are still reeling from the Princess of Wales' incredible latest appearance at the Festival of Remembrance.

The 42-year-old wore a delightful black coat dress by Alexander McQueen with a trio of poppies adorning her lapel. Her skin glowed, and her hair! Wow. The royal's famous mane has never looked more full, tumbling and in elite shiny condition. Total hair goals right there.

Kate's hair looked amazing (WPA Pool)

We couldn't help but notice how incredibly voluminous her hair looked; and it had serious height at the crown.

Kate joined her husband for the poignant event (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Kate can sometimes wear her hair slightly closer to her head, but this style was elevated.

We spoke to the super talented Michael Gray, multi-award winning hairstylist and he gave us the lowdown on the mother-of-three's new look.

The stylist explained: "Kate always makes simplistic looks, high end and timeless. The Princess of Wales looked very chic in her black suit dress which was perfectly fitting for the occasion with the structure of the attire."

Kate often wears her hair close to head in a smooth style (Getty)

He added: "Kate went with a heavy side parting to create the illusion of more volume on top. Kate loves to tuck her hair behind the ear for more of a clean look. Especially with the neckline having a strong structure to the dress, creating a polished finish."

The stylist mused: "The hair movement started from her cheek bone, opening up her beautiful features as the hair was curled directed away from her face, giving this Hollywood glamour essence. The remaining hair was teased with alternated curls, to create more of a soft version of set Hollywood waves, but sitting perfectly on the high neckline of the dress."

Kate, pictured here in October, has been sporting her longest hair yet of late (WPA Pool)

The brunette royal's hair looked so glossy too. Michael added: "We all know Kate for her rich, healthy and shiny hair. Kate’s chocolatey colour was bouncing off the light beautifully on her effortless curls.

Kate's hair is widely loved all over the globe (Getty Images)

"I look forward to seeing how Kate transitions her hair looks into the festive season!"

Kate's recovery

This was the first time Kate has carried out two consecutive days of official engagements since the start of the year. On Sunday morning, she stepped out on the balcony of the Foreign Office overlooking the Cenotaph during the annual Remembrance Sunday service.

The Princess of Wales on the balcony during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph

Kate is slowly making a return to public-facing life following her all-clear from cancer.