Princess of Wales seen for first time since abdominal surgery

The Princess of Wales at Sandringham on Christmas Day, the last time she was pictured in public

The Princess of Wales has been photographed by paparazzi for the first time since her abdominal surgery, seen being driven by her mother near Windsor Castle as she continues her recovery.

The Princess, wearing sunglasses, was photographed at long-range in the passenger seat, with Carole Middleton at the wheel.

The images have been published on a US gossip website, after global speculation about the Princess’ health. The accompanying report states that the Princess is “maintaining a low profile ... or trying to anyway”.

The photographs are reported to have been taken shortly before 9am on a Monday, suggesting the mother and daughter may have been on their way back from the school run.

It is the first time the Princess has been photographed since Christmas Day, when she walked to Sandringham with the rest of the Royal family.

The photographs were not authorised by Kensington Palace, which has regularly emphasised the Princess’ wish for privacy.

Social media conspiracy theories

The Princess has been recovering at home in Adelaide Cottage since undergoing major surgery in January, and is not expected to return to public duties before Easter.

Her whereabouts have been the subject of extreme social media conspiracy theories, from intended jokes to offensive speculation on her health and wellbeing.

Members of the public have been calling for updates on the Princess, with some suggesting the palace should release a photograph to prove all is as it seems.

In a statement released on January 17, Kensington Palace confirmed that she had undergone successful surgery, with a long recovery to come.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” a spokesman said then. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

Since then, a spokesman has regularly reiterated that the Princess is “doing well”, saying there are no changes from that original statement.

The Princess and her mother were photographed hours before her uncle, Gary Goldsmith, was due to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

The images are likely to cause some alarm at the palace.

The Prince of Wales has been determined to ensure his wife is given privacy and rest during her recovery, attending engagements alone once she was safe and settled at home.

The Prince, Princess and their three children live at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate, where they have so far enjoyed a secluded family life and do the school run daily.