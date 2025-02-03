Princess of Wales shares new photo taken by six-year-old Prince Louis

Prince Louis was behind the lens for this photograph of the Princess of Wales in Windsor

A new photograph of the Princess of Wales, taken by her youngest child Prince Louis, has been released ahead of World Cancer Day, showing her spreading her arms in a wintery wood.

The Princess, photographed in Windsor earlier this year, is seen in a warm coat and hat, stretching her arms out to the side while standing on a large log.

A second image, taken by the Princess herself, shows a fern, covered in light frost, with a written message about the importance of nurturing “all that lies beyond” cancer.

They were accompanied by a message from the Princess, who is in remission from cancer.

“Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease,” she wrote, in a social media message signed “C” for Catherine. It was tagged #WorldCancerDay.

The Princess shared the photo alongside a message ahead of World Cancer Day

The photo was taken by Prince Louis, aged six, during a family outing near to their home in Windsor.

The Princess has spoken regularly of the importance of being outside in nature, and how continuing to do the things that bring her joy has helped with her personal recovery.

This year, she has made a return to work, beginning with a visit to the Royal Marsden hospital in London, where she met with fellow cancer patients and shared a little about her own experience.

