Princess of Wales shifts focus back to King by reviving Coronation weekend dress

The Princess of Wales will have been acutely aware that the eyes of the world would be on her at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis.

Her outfit choice would have to be perfectly judged. Elegant, meaningful and uplifting, but not so bold that it would steal focus from the King. No pressure then.

But the Princess is a pro and her ability to navigate dress codes for formal royal engagements remains undiminished. As, it seems, does the skill of her long-time stylist-assistant Natasha Archer.

The Princess wore the same dress last year for the King's Coronation weekend - Getty

The Princess's hat was designed by Philip Treacy - Getty

On the left, she wore the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch - Getty

She chose a dress from her existing wardrobe: a white Jenny Packham design with black trim at the collar, teamed with a new white saucer-shaped hat by Philip Treacy, a black Mulberry clutch bag and white stiletto Jimmy Choo courts.

Since she wore the dress in May 2023 during the King’s Coronation weekend, it’s had some updates: a black and white striped bow at the right side of her collar, which bore a resemblance to the one worn by Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. There was also a new white stripe added to the black band at her waist.

Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, 1964 - Alamy

On the left, she wore the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch. Her pearl and diamond flower earrings are by jeweller Cassandra Goad; she most notably wore them for Prince Louis’s christening in 2018.

By choosing a piece that was last worn for the celebrations surrounding the King’s Coronation, the Princess’s dress suggests a nod of support and honour for the monarch on his official birthday. It intends to throw the focus back on him.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all accompanied their mother in the carriage and on the balcony. We know from previous family appearances that the Princess likes a coordinated look and Saturday was no different.

Nine-year-old Charlotte’s navy sailor dress with white piping and a bow at the front was almost the reverse of her mother’s, but not so matchy-matchy that it looked twee. In the past, Prince Louis has been dressed in sailor-inspired outfits for formal moments, but this time the six-year-old wore a double-breasted blazer with shorts and knee-high socks; an age-appropriate version of his elder brother’s suit. Both princes wore matching blue ties.

There was some strong fashion from the rest of the Royal family too, out in force to celebrate His Majesty who has also been undergoing cancer treatment. The Queen wore a pale green silk crepe dress and coat by Anna Valentine, a designer she’s worked with for decades, and who created her wedding gown for her marriage to the King in 2005. The look was completed with a hat by Philip Treacy.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was dressed in a sunny shade of yellow – probably the closest thing we’ll get to sun on such an overcast and rainy day. She wore a new Beulah dress, with a matching Jane Taylor hat and gold drop earrings by Giulia Barela.

Her daughter, Lady Louise, 20, wore a Suzannah dress featuring an iris motif by French artist Rachel Levy, teamed with a Jane Taylor hat that had been borrowed from her mother.

The best accessories though? The smiles all round, which, after a difficult first half of the year, was gratifying to see. Particularly that of the Princess, telling the world: “I’m happy to be back.”