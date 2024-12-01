A private New York island could be yours for $700,000 — but there’s a catch

A private New York island is up for sale for only $700,000 but there are a few details prospective buyers should keep in mind.

Just outside Albany, Campbell Island sits on the Hudson River with lush greenery, thick woods, flowers, multiple beach fronts, and a little cove.

Up until this year, Jeanne Casatelli has been the owner of the 92-acre land. In 1960, her father purchased the property for just $25,000, taking advantage of the island’s resources to aid his concrete business.

When her father passed, she inherited only a portion of the property. She then bought the rest a few years later. Now, Casatelli is ready to leave the undeveloped property behind and hand it off to someone willing to pay around $700,000.

“I hope to find a buyer who appreciates Campbell like I do to pass the baton to,” she told Gothamist. “I want it to hold onto its unique natural features, but also allow people to come there, by water, by bike, by foot and with vehicles.”

According to Private Islands Inc., the most expensive New York island listed right now is Thompson Island. For $3.495 million, a buyer can become the owner of the 45 acres that sits between the Adirondacks and Vermont’s Green Mountains. Meanwhile, the 0.60-acre Twin Island is up for $699,000.

Campbell Island in New York is up for sale for $700,000 (YouTube/@jcrenss1)

So, while Campbell Island is on the affordable side of islands for sale in New York, there’s one aspect of the property that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Casatelli told Gothamistthat the property isn’t all that accessible. Campbell Island is connected to the mainland by railroad tracks, which makes the legal access more complicated.

What’s more, the island is close to a nature preserve, which Casatelli says isn’t ideal for future development projects. For the most part, no one really knows about Campbell except for a the regulars who come to fish and walk or bike the trails.

Casatelli said: “When I walk down there, people are sometimes walking out. They’ll stop and chat and they tell me how much they love it. I like to hear that.

“I have no idea how many people know about it,” she continued.

Some of the most expensive islands in the United States for sale right now are located in Florida. Captiva Key, 13 acres, and Enchanted Island, 4 acres, are listed for $22 million and $20 million respectively.