Proboscis monkeys are found only on which island? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 Which pair first met at Thomas Davies’s bookshop on 16 May 1763?

2 What is the closest dwarf planet to Earth?

3 Proboscis monkeys are found only on which island?

4 Which element is named after an Austrian woman?

5 Who played his own great-grandfather in the film Zulu?

6 Victoria in Australia has withdrawn as the host of what?

7 Sildenafil was sold from 1998 under what brand name?

8 Where are three-digit numbers randomly generated by Cecil?

What links:

9 Tom Cribb, London SW1; the Royal Dyche, Burnley; Brownlee Arms, Horsforth?

10 Vietnam (1); Syria (2); Burundi (3); New Zealand (4); China (5)?

11 Pioneered Swat training; won nine World Series; wrote The Crucible?

12 Berlin; Bremen; Hamburg?

13 Catharina-Amalia; Elisabeth; Frederik; Haakon; Leonor; Victoria; William?

14 Enid Bagnold; Nicholas Evans; Michael Morpurgo; Anna Sewell?

15 Volcanic lava; makes honey; Japanese mushroom; natural satellite; airless space?

The answers

1 Samuel Johnson and James Boswell.

2 Ceres.

3 Borneo.

4 Meitnerium (Lise Meitner).

5 Chief (Mangosuthu) Buthelezi.

6 2026 Commonwealth Games.

7 Viagra.

8 Countdown.

9 Pubs named after sports stars: boxer Tom Cribb; football player and manager Sean Dyche; triathletes the Brownlee brothers.

10 Stars on the national flag.

11 Achievements of Marilyn Monroe’s husbands: policeman James Dougherty; baseball player Joe DiMaggio; playwright Arthur Miller.

12 Germany’s three federal city-states.

13 Heirs to European thrones: Netherlands; Belgium; Denmark; Norway; Spain; Sweden; UK.

14 Authors of horsey books: National Velvet; The Horse Whisperer; War Horse; Black Beauty.

15 Words with double vowels: aa; bee; shiitake; moon; vacuum.