Dentists warn of Christmas 'prosecco smile'. Here's how to avoid it

A hangover isn't the only thing you might need to worry about this festive season. (Getty Images)

Dentists are warning of the risks of a 'prosecco smile' during the festive season, thanks to the sugar content and fizz factor of the festive tipple. Although all alcohol is bad for your teeth, prosecco is the worst offender of all.

"Alcohol in any form is not great for dental health as it can cause dehydration, reducing the saliva in the mouth, which is necessary to wash away bacteria," explains Dr Sam Jethwa, president of the British Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and founder of Bespoke Smile. "However, prosecco and other drinks such as Cava, Champagne and some cocktails can be especially problematic when consumed in high quantities on a regular basis, due to the high sugar content and also the carbonic acid."

Dr Jethwa says carbonic acid can damage the tooth’s enamel, the hard outer covering of the teeth, over time and this can lead to tooth sensitivity, discolouration and can increase the risk of cavities and tooth loss. And this is most keenly noticed about this time of year.

"Amongst dentists, it has been reported anecdotally that dental decay affecting the front incisors spikes during the festive season," explains Dr Sahil Patel, founder of Marylebone Smile Clinic. "Prosecco poses a unique problem in that it is a relatively sweet tasting, ubiquitous, affordable, high sugar, acidic and carbonated drink. All these aspects make it extremely popular and accessible in large amounts for everyone."

The problem is the constant sugar exposure in the mouth creates a situation where decay can affect the front teeth, possibly requiring fillings and/or cosmetic work later on in the new year, once the last cork has long been popped.

Prosecco can be particularly bad for teeth because of the sugar content and fizz. (Getty Images)

Signs you might be experiencing 'prosecco smile'

If you’re wondering whether your teeth might be feeling the effects of too much fizz, Dr Rizwan Mahmood at Ruh Dental has put together a few tell-tale signs to watch out for including:

Feeling a sharp twinge when you drink or eat something hot, cold, or sweet could be a sign.

Yellowing teeth. "If your enamel’s wearing thin, it can expose the dentin underneath, making your teeth look more yellow," explains Dr Mahmood.

You might also notice the edges of your teeth feel rougher or thinner than usual.

Increased sugar and acid can lead to decay, so Dr Mahomood advises keeping an eye out for small holes or discomfort in your teeth.

How to avoid prosecco smile this festive season

Although simply deciding to forgo the sparkling wine will make a difference, there are some more manageable (and realistic) ways to keep your teeth healthy even while still enjoying the fizzy stuff.

Side-step the Bucks Fizz

Although a favourite on Christmas morning, Dr Jethwa says Bucks Fizz can be really damaging for teeth due to the combination of orange juice (which is very acidic) and the bubbles.

Get chewing

A good way to stop your mouth from drying out when consuming alcohol is to chew sugar free gum in between drinks. "This can promote saliva production," Dr Jethwa advises.

Up the H20

Dr Jethwa suggests making sure you maintain your water intake between glasses of prosecco this festive season. "Try to swill it round the mouth if you can to help wash away acidity, but if not sipping will definitely help," he adds.

Switch up your festive tipple

While prosecco can be fine in moderation, Dr Jethwa suggests opting for sugar free versions if possible. "The non-alcoholic version will still be problematic for teeth, as the sugar content and carbonic acid are damaging," he adds. "However the mouth will be less dry as there is no alcohol. But ultimately, yes - the combination of sugar and carbonic acid is an issue."

If prosecco isn’t a must, Dr Mahmood recommends going for a less acidic drink like still wine or a festive mocktail.

There are some ways to avoid prosecco smile this festive season. (Getty Images)

Use a straw

Sipping your prosecco through a straw can help keep the acid away from your teeth.

Say yes to the cheeseboard

Cheese can help to neutralise the acids in the mouth, so opting for cheese after prosecco can help this.

Hold off brushing

Interestingly, Dr Jethwa says it isn't a good idea to brush your teeth straight after a glass of the fizzy stuff. "The enamel will be weak from the acidity, so give it around half an hour before you brush, as brushing the soft surface will only weaken the enamel further," he suggests.

Read more about Christmas: