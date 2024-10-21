Six prostate cancer facts as Chris Hoy shares terminal diagnosis

Chris Hoy has revealed his terminal prostate cancer diagnosis, after doctors told him he has two or four years to live.

The 48-year-old Olympian is one of almost half a million men living with this type of cancer in the UK, making it one of the most common forms in males. The cancer is found in the prostate gland, underneath the bladder around the urethra. This gland is typically the size of a walnut, but it increases as men ages.

Prostate Cancer UK estimate that one in eight men in the UK will get prostate cancer during their lifetime, so it’s crucial to know the signs and symptoms in order to get an early diagnosis. Though it largely affects men over 50 or those with a family history of the condition, it can occur at any age.

Here are six facts you should know about as Hoy's diagnosis raises awareness of the common cancer.

1. The early signs can be subtle - so checking them is crucial

The first signs of prostate cancer might go unnoticed as they can be as common as back pain and struggling to urinate. Cancer Research UK found other common early symptoms include blood in your urine, unexplained weight loss or fevers, tiredness and having to urinate more often. Not all of these symptoms will be cancerous, but it's important to get them checked out.

2. The risk increases with age

The risk of developing prostate cancer increases with age, as the Prostate Cancer Foundation estimate that six in 10 cases happen in men over the age of 65. Therefore, men over 65 should take extra caution when checking their prostate and swiftly act if they are experiencing any uncommon pains, aches or issues with their urine.

3. Getting tested is key

If you have symptoms, don’t delay getting checked to know for certain what your diagnosis is and the next steps. If you don't have symptoms, it's still worth getting tested. A PSA (prostate specific antigen) blood test measures the levels of PSA in your body and may detect prostate cancer early. The NHS doesn't routinely offer this test but any man or person with a prostate can book an appointment with a GP to discuss having it. Alternatively, you can pay for it privately.

4. There are a number of tests

Aside from the PSA test, there are a number of checks a GP can perform to determine if symptoms are a sign of prostate cancer. Often, the first text is an examination of the prostate and if a GP finds any lumps or abnormal hard areas then there will be further investigation with a blood test, biopsy or a scan. These additional tests will be able to say for certain if cancerous cells are present and what stage the cancer is, as well as predict the prognosis.

5. There's no need be embarrassed

It can be daunting talking to the GP about your prostate, but try not to be embarrassed as it’s a completely confidential meeting. Prostate cancer is also the most common cancer amongst men in the UK, so know that you aren’t alone in this process.

6. Treatment is varied

The treatment for prostate cancer varies from person to person depending on how aggressive and advanced the cancer is, as well as the general health of the patient. Treatments can include radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and for cancer that hasn’t spread from the prostate then it is also possible to surgically remove the prostate gland.

