How to protect your eyes from UV damage

Leading consultant ophthalmologist Mr Alex Day has stressed the importance of protecting the eyes from ultraviolet rays. "The sun's UV rays can cause damage to the eyes, similar to how it affects the skin.” "Whilst it's common knowledge that sun damage causes accelerated skin ageing and skin cancer, it is less commonly realised that sun exposure increases the risk of various eye conditions, highlighting the need for preventive measures." "It's crucial for everyone, regardless of age, to take proactive steps to protect their eyes. Simple actions today can prevent serious issues in the future."