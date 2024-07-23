Pupils build electric go-karts in climate lessons

The electric go-karts can travel at speeds of up to 15km/h (9mph), organisers say [BBC]

Pupils from five Jersey primary schools have built and raced electric go-karts as part of a scheme to teach them about reducing carbon emissions.

Students from Grouville, Rouge Bouillon, First Tower and D’Auvergne joined counterparts at St Michael’s School earlier in July for the race.

The event marked the end of six months of go-kart building and planning work by pupils, and saw some presented with prizes.

Organisers said the project, which has been held for the first time, aimed to "inspire Year 6 pupils in Jersey to develop an interest in engineering through practical and engaging experiences."

The head of engineering at St. Michael's School, Andy Saunders [BBC]

To participate, children were asked to submit applications explaining why electric power played an important role in tackling climate change.

The applications were judged by the head of engineering at St. Michael's, Andy Saunders, and 15 children were chosen.

Mr Saunders said the two go-karts built for the race each had a 12-volt engine, a motor with two 12-volt batteries to power them, and travelled at speeds of up to 15km/h (9mph).

“It doesn’t sound a lot until you’re quite close to the ground.

"They do feel quite quick when you’re in them.”

Ten-year-old Alice was one of the pupils to take part [BBC]

The children were racing against the clock and the fastest won.

In the team award, First Tower School came first, Grouville second and Rouge Bouillon third.

Alice, 10, said she had "not really done engineering before".

She said she helped with the design of the carts and “also helped a bit with putting the wheels on and tightening the screws”.

Olivier, 11, said his favourite part was racing the go-kart [BBC]

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Olivier said he had no experience in electrics before the project, “but in the process of this I did the electrics and also I did the seat".

"My favourite part was definitely racing the go-cart because it was so fun," he said.

