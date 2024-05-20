Pupils parade to celebrate swift project success

Children from Haydn Primary School took part in the event [BBC]

Children from a Nottingham primary school have taken to the streets in a "Homecoming Parade", to celebrate a project aimed at protecting swifts.

The Swift Street project, run by volunteer group wild.NG, has seen nearly 60 nesting boxes installed in Carrington, Sherwood and Basford.

There are now six so-called "Swift Streets", with nesting boxes placed in homes, a church and even a scout hut.

On Friday, pupils from Haydn Primary School in Sherwood staged a special event to mark seven years of the project, which campaigners say has helped to boost numbers of one of the city's most "vulnerable" birds.

Trish Evans from wild.NG, said: “This is such a positive event, speaking up for our swifts which are in danger of extinction.

"We urge anyone who is planning to convert, or have work done on their roof where swifts are present, to consider installing a swift brick, or a box or two, as this will help significantly towards future breeding success.”

School head Lisa Paulson added: "This has provided our children with the valuable opportunity to learn about local city wildlife and appreciate the importance of their role in protecting endangered species and the local environment.

"We recognise the importance of children connecting with the natural world, both for their health and well-being, and for future of our planet.”

Data from the British Trust For Ornithology suggests that although swifts are widespread in the UK, their numbers declined by 60% between 1995 and 2020.

Increased urbanisation, reduced food sources and the overuse of pesticides are all believed to be factors in the reduction.

Follow BBC Nottingham on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

Related links