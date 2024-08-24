Puppet helped boy, 17, overcome social anxiety

Elliot created the character of Mr McCow as a coping mechanism [BBC]

A 17-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and autism has said a ventriloquist puppet he created has helped him overcome his social anxiety.

Elliot, from Southbourne, Dorset, had severe communication problems until he created a character called Mr McCow.

He went from being unable to speak to people to performing with his alter-ego sidekick, and now wants to pursue a career in showbusiness.

He said what started as a coping strategy has now become something he loves and "genuinely can't stop doing".

The idea of Mr McCow was inspired by visits to the family farm.

"It was literally the only place that I could find respite," said Elliot.

"That's sort of where the character came from."

Elliot said Mr McCow was "a way for my to express myself because I could not talk to people".

His dad, James, said Elliot had learned that he could communicate through communicating with Mr McCow.

"Initially he was using the cow as a mouthpiece for himself but I think now they are two separate entities," he said.

Elliot said Mr McCow meant he was "looking at things in a different perspective".

"I'm trying to really make something out of what was my coping strategy and in a sense making up for those difficult years," he said.

"And that's something I genuinely can't stop doing. I just love it, it's amazing."

