Would You Put Beef Fat On Your Face To Look Glowier? TikTokers Are—Here‘s What Derms Say.

For many, the words “beef tallow” call to mind rich, fried foods—after all, the rendered beef fat was once responsible for the golden outer coating of McDonald’s French fries before the chain switched to vegetable oil. But the top posts for the term “beef tallow” on TikTok have nothing to do with the fat’s culinary uses—it’s actually emerged as a trendy skincare ingredient.

In videos on the app, users have shared that, after previously questioning the use of the ingredient, slathering beef fat on their faces has given them clearer, more glowy skin. But before you follow suit, here’s what you should know about using beef tallow in your skincare routine, including the pros, cons, and more.

Meet the experts: Geeta Yadav, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology . Sandy Skotnicki, MD, is a Toronto-based dermatologist and co-host of the Skin To It podcast .

What is beef tallow?

“Beef tallow is rendered beef fat, or beef fat that has been slowly melted to be purified,” says Geeta Yadav, MD, dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology . “It's become popular because beef tallow actually does offer some documented skincare benefits.” (More on those in a bit.)

Overall, coating your complexion in beef tallow isn’t the riskiest move, but there are some things to consider. “I don’t think it would be harmful for most people unless you're particularly prone to breakouts as it may be comedogenic in some people,” says Sandy Skotnicki, MD, dermatologist and co-host of the Skin To It podcast . With that in mind, Dr. Skotnicki doesn’t generally recommend it—as she says, "better alternatives exist."

“There are several great papers on the use of natural oils for skin repair, barrier repair, and anti-inflammatory action, including squalane, sunflower seed oil, and virgin coconut oil,” she adds. “These have been studied—beef tallow has not been.” (One important caveat is that coconut oil is too comedogenic for the face, says Dr. Skotnicki.)

What are the benefits of using beef tallow for skin?

Take a scroll through the videos that pop up under "beef tallow" on TikTok, and you'll see videos of users claiming that the fatty ingredient gives them a dewy glow and a clearer complexion. In our experts' opinions, beef tallow can have some benefits to skin because it...

Acts as a moisturizer: Thanks to its fatty components, beef tallow can act as a great skin hydrator, according to Dr. Yadav. “Beef tallow is naturally rich in fatty acids, including oleic, palmitic, stearic, and linoleic acid,” she says. “Our skin needs fatty acids, since they help support the skin barrier, helping to moisturize and balance the skin while promoting a healthier, smoother, and more youthful appearance.” Moisturizing ingredients can help reinforce your skin barrier (its outermost layer), making it less permeable and, in turn, preventing issues like excessive moisture loss and sensitization, as detailed in a 2023 review published in Skin Pharmacology and Physiology.

May soothe dermatitis or psoriasis symptoms: Given beef tallow’s moisturizing properties, it may help combat the effects of some skin conditions. “There are also studies that show these properties of beef tallow can help soothe dermatitis and psoriasis, though further research is needed,” says Dr. Yadav. In a small 2017 study published in Acta Poloniae Pharmaceutica, people with these skin conditions applied emulsions containing both beef tallow and walnut oil to their skin, and reported that the emulsions seemed to help. Atopic dermatitis and psoriasis are characterized by increased moisture loss, which helps explain why a moisturizing ingredient like beef tallow may help minimize symptoms, according to the study authors.

Reduces waste: Beef tallow can appeal to those who prefer a pared-back, affordable skincare regimen. Some brands sell skincare products containing beef tallow and other ingredients, but you can also use it in its pure form “I'd imagine that beef tallow has become a popular choice for DIY skincare because it's natural, though not vegan, and, to some degree, supports sustainability efforts,” Dr. Yadav notes. "If beef is getting processed by the food industry anyway, using beef tallow as a skincare product could help reduce waste."

Beef tallow vs. retinol

While the reported moisturizing benefits of beef tallow check out, one popular comparison is more of a reach.

“Many social media and other internet sources claim that beef tallow contains vitamin A and can, thus, provide benefits comparable to those of retinol, a form of vitamin A,” says Dr. Yadav. According to the USDA , however, that's untrue and Dr. Yadav has "not seen any reliable evidence that shows beef tallow is comparable to retinol in any capacity.”

So if you’re relying on beef tallow to mimic the acne-fighting, anti-aging benefits of retinol , you'll likely come away disappointed.

What are the downsides of using beef tallow?

And that brings us to the potential risks of using beef tallow on your skin: if you're using it as a retinol-alternative, it’s possible that beef tallow can actually worsen acne. “There are oils in the tallow that are similar to those in the top layer of the skin, but it is unknown if this product is comedogenic, or pore-clogging,” says Dr. Skotnicki.

There’s also a slight chance that beef tallow can be irritating. “Though evidence is limited, there are some studies that show using highly concentrated beef tallow can be irritating to the skin and can increase the risk of photosensitivity,” Dr. Yadav says. Photosensitivity refers to sensitivity to ultraviolet radiation.

Lastly, if a pleasant aromatic experience is important to you, you should skip this one, as beef tallow can have a meaty smell that you may find off-putting.

The bottom line: Is using beef tallow on your skin a good idea?

TikTok may be onto something with beef tallow, at least when it comes to its moisturizing properties. But if you’re after the benefits of retinol, are cautious to avoid clogging your pores, or particular about scent, there are plenty of better options out there. As always, if you're looking for an anti-aging ingredient or something to help clear your complexion, it's always best to check in with a dermatologist or esthetician before hopping onto any TikTok trend.

